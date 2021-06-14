Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

Mass COVID-19 vaccination rollout starts in Bangkok
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's recently launched coronavirus vaccination campaign was hit by confusion in the capital on Monday after at least 20 hospitals in Bangkok postponed COVID-19 inoculation appointments set for this week, citing delays in vaccine deliveries.

The hospital announcements were made on their Facebook pages, while Bangkok's vaccine booking app also sent messages saying appointments after Tuesday would be delayed, as officials sought to reassure the public over vaccine supplies.

"There may have been confusion because private hospitals did not check with the Bangkok administration," health minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters on Monday, adding that more doses were being delivered to Bangkok.

Thailand's main vaccine drive is depending on 61 million shots from AstraZeneca, produced by Siam Bioscience, a company owned by the country's powerful king.

There have been concerns about a possible shortfall in production, with several countries in the region reporting delays in orders of Thai-made shots.

AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscience have not responded to Reuters requests for comment on production delays, though the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said it was working with Southeast Asia's governments on vaccine deliveries..

Thailand currently offers AstraZeneca and China's Sinovac shots.

"We are not slowing down vaccinations, but there should be a calculation of the doses received," Anutin said.

In a separate briefing, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said there had been some "technical errors" in delivery of vaccines and the city had notified those who registered between June 15-21.

"We will vaccinate as quickly as possible once we receive the vaccines,” said Aswin.

Thailand has recorded a total of 199,264 COVID-19 infections and 1,466 deaths. Over 80% of the new cases and 90% of fatalities have been reported after April, putting pressure on authorities to speed up vaccinations.

So far, 1.6 million people out of a population of more than 66 million are fully vaccinated, below the rates achieved by some neighbours.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • Virus outbreaks at Thai factories threaten export sector, recovery

    A series of coronavirus outbreaks in Thai factories is raising concerns that the export sector could be hit hard, threatening to further undermine an economy as it struggles to recover from the pandemic's crippling blow to the crucial tourism industry. The virus has swept through over 130 factories, including those supplying international brands, with more than 7,100 cases across 11 provinces, making manufacturing one of the top sources of infections along with prisons and construction camps. The affected plants are just a fraction of about 63,000 factories in Thailand that employ 3.4 million, government data shows, but officials worry about the impact on exports that have kept the struggling economy moving as income from tourism has collapsed.

  • Asians in U.S. share reasons they're now looking at opportunities abroad

    Many Asian Americans are moving “back” to Asia, citing job opportunities, the desire to experience life in Asia, anti-Asian racism and social problems at home.

  • ‘Very disappointing’: Doctors lament Idaho’s weak COVID-19 vaccination rates for children

    About 14% of Idaho’s 12-to-15-year-olds have received at least one vaccine dose. Nationally, it’s nearly 25%.

  • The Latest: Germany records fewest virus cases in 9 months

    Germany has recorded its lowest number of new daily coronavirus infections in nearly nine months, and officials are floating the possibility of loosening mask-wearing rules. The Robert Koch Institute, the national disease control center, said Monday that 549 new cases were reported over the previous 24 hours. Germany has reported more than 3.7 million cases since the pandemic began.

  • Fact check: No, Jamaica did not ban K-pop music

    A post online presents a screenshot of a satirical article claiming Jamaica banned K-pop music. This is false.

  • With Trump gone, NATO wages war on climate threat

    BRUSSELS/BERLIN (Reuters) -If the U.S. military were a nation state, it would be the world's 47th largest emitter of planet-warming greenhouse gases, a 2019 study found. Facing a battle against global warming, NATO has for the first time made it a central focus of planning and strategy. Leaders of the Western military alliance are set on Monday to agree on a climate action plan to make their armed forces carbon-neutral by 2050, and to adapt to threats posed by global warming.

  • Krejcikova completes titles sweep in Paris with Siniakova

    French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova completed a rare sweep of titles at Roland Garros as she won a third women's doubles major trophy with fellow Czech teammate Katerina Siniakova on Sunday. Less than 24 hours after she claimed her maiden singles slam title, Krejcikova became the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to lift both trophies at the clay-court major. Only seven women have completed the titles sweep at Roland Garros.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Bringing AstraZeneca second dose forward four weeks 'makes sense', says JCVI member

    One last heave to freedom, PM to urge Delay on lifting restrictions can have 'devastating' cost, experts say Medical aid not given to learning disabled patients Covid recovery should focus on 'peace and stability' Bringing the second dose of AstraZeneca forward by four weeks "makes sense", the deputy chair of the Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said. Scotland has changed its official guidance to say the second vaccine should be given nearer to eight weeks from the fir

  • SB19, the rising Filipino boy band combining K-pop and Pinoy pop

    SB19 were the first Southeast Asian artists nominated for the Top Social Artist in the Billboard Music Awards, alongside BTS, Blackpink, Seventeen and Ariana Grande.

  • Thai capital to lift more restrictions against virus spread

    Some restrictions to protect against the spread of COVID-19 will be lifted in the Thai capital of Bangkok beginning early next week, the country's prime minister announced Sunday. Enterprises allowed to reopen Monday are museums and historical sites, parks and botanical gardens, beauty parlors, nail salons, massage parlors — but only for foot massages — and tattoo parlors, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Saturday on his Facebook page. Thailand is contending with a third wave of the coronavirus that began in April, and which has accounted for more than 80% of the country's total 193,105 confirmed cases and 90% of 1,431 related deaths.

  • Trump lost $40 million on his Scottish golf clubs by failing to implement a very basic financial practice, say experts

    Trump's failure to hedge loans he made to his Scottish golf courses may have cost him tens of millions of dollars in recent years.

  • Delhi families have lost their loved ones—and their life’s savings—to Covid-19

    Delhi government introduced price caps on Covid-19 care at private hospitals, but failed to enforce them. This put the city’s residents, already struggling with trauma and loss, under tremendous financial strain.

  • Shell Mulls Sale of U.S.’s Largest Oil Field During Climate Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc is reviewing its holdings in the largest oil field in the U.S., a possible sale that could raise as much as $10 billion, according to Reuters.The potential sale could include all of Shell’s 260,000 acres in the Permian Basin, Reuters reported citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Shell declined to comment on Reuters’ report.The oil and gas behemoth is under pressure to accelerate carbon emissions cuts after a Dutch court ruled last month that t

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee Bucks to series-tying win against Brooklyn Nets

    Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo played his best game of the series with 34 points, and the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving sprained his ankle.

  • Judge tosses hospital workers' vaccine requirement challenge

    A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over its requirement that all of its staff be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Houston Methodist Hospital system suspended 178 employees without pay last week over their refusal to get vaccinated. Of them, 117 sued seeking to overturn the requirement and over their suspension and threatened termination.

  • Letters to the Editor: Busting myths about California's new math curriculum proposal

    The president of the State Board of Education says the new proposed math curriculum would serve as a guide, not as a set of mandates.

  • Liz Cheney blasts the GOP-led Arizona election audit as 'an effort to subvert democracy'

    After Jan. 6, Cheney has refused to waver in her confidence in the election results and her repudiation of Trump, which has upset many Republicans.

  • Larson on winning NASCAR’s All-Star Race: ‘I can’t believe it’

    Listen in as Kyle Larson reacts to winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

  • On opposite sides of Europe, US troops are practicing new ways to get to battle

    "It's just as important to be lethal in air, land, sea, space, and cyber as it is to be lethal in logistics," the top US general in Europe said this week.

  • Olympics-Take your condoms home: social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

    Tokyo Olympic organisers plan to give away about 150,000 condoms at next month's Games, but are telling athletes to take them home rather than use them in the Olympic village where social distancing rules and coronavirus measures are the top priority. Large numbers of condoms have been given out at the Games since the 1988 Seoul Olympics to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS, and organisers said the International Olympic Committee had requested their continued distribution. "The distribution of condoms is not for use at the athlete's village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries to raise awareness" of HIV and AIDS issues, said Tokyo 2020 in an emailed response to questions by Reuters.