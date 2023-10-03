Bangkok mall shooting: Boy arrested after four killed at luxury shopping centre - live updates

A 14-year-old suspected gunman has been arrested after reportedly opening fire on a Bangkok mall, killing at least four.

Hundreds of people fled the luxury Siam Paragon shopping centre in central Bangkok after gunshots were heard, with panicked social media posts warning an “active shooter” was stalking the building.

Only injuries were initially reported but police later said that at least three people had died. A fourth person later succumbed to their injuries, emergency services said.

Unverified videos posted online showed hundreds of people, including children, racing out of the building or taking cover in shops, restaurants and bathrooms. In another video, four loud noises which sound like gunshots can be clearly heard.

The nearby Siam skytrain station has been closed, while the Thai Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, said the national police chief was among the officers dispatched to the scene.

Chinese tourist Liu Shiying told the AP from inside the mall, where she is still taking cover, that she saw people running and saying someone had opened fire. She said an alarm rang out inside the mall and the lights went out.

“We’re temporarily hiding. Who dares to go out?”

Police spokesperson Achayon Kraithong said the national police chief had ordered and dispatched officers to control the area to resolve the situation. Television showed long queues of traffic outside the mall in torrential rain.

12:21 PM BST

Police find a weapon

A police officer collects a gun following a shooting at the luxury Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand

12:18 PM BST

Emergency services treating the wounded

An injured shopper is treated as locals fled from a mall amid a shooting in Bangkok, Thailand

12:12 PM BST

Crowds fleeing the scene

Witnesses said crowds of people left the building, one of several shopping centres in the area popular with tourists and locals.

Chinese tourist Liu Shiying told the AP that she saw people running and saying someone had opened fire. She said she heard gunshots and an alarm ringing, and that the lights in the mall went out.

“We’re temporarily hiding. Who dares to go out?” she said while taking cover. She was later able to leave.

Multiple videos uploaded to social media showed people running out of the building. The public broadcaster Thai PBS said several gunshot-like sounds were heard but had no other details.

Shoppers fleeing the scene

12:07 PM BST

Death toll rises

The death toll in a mall shooting in Thailand’s capital on Tuesday has risen to four after one person succumbed to their injuries, emergency services said.

They also said one of the wounded was a foreign national. Police have arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the incident.

12:06 PM BST

Final toll confirmed

Three people were killed and four wounded Tuesday in a shooting at a Bangkok shopping mall, Thai emergency services said. Yuthana Srettanan, director of Erawan Emergency Center, confirmed the toll and wounded in a message to reporters.

12:02 PM BST

Gun violence common in Thailand

An ex-police officer killed 22 children in a nursery last year during a gun-and-knife rampage, while in 2020 a soldier shot and killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

11:52 AM BST

Images from the scene

A suspected gunman at a shopping centre in Bangkok

CCTV images of the suspected gunman

11:13 AM BST

This is a breaking news story

Follow for latest updates.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.