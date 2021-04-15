Bangkok nightlife clusters expose Thailand's virus stumbles

  • FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha holds samples of Sinovac vaccine during a ceremony to mark the arrival of 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine shipment at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok, Thailand. Prayuth was not particularly lauded for his leadership last year against the coronavirus, but for much of 2020 Thailand fought the disease to a standstill, with low infection and death rates envied by more developed countries. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
  • FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, a health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to residents of a popular market area where a new cluster of Covid 19 infections was found in Bangkok, Thailand. Now, an outbreak at nightspots in the capital Bangkok has sent new infections surging, suggesting the country may have been lulled into a false sense of security before mass vaccinations begin. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, people stand in lines to get COVID-19 tests in Samut Sakhon, south of Bangkok. Thailand’s lucky streak faded late last year, when a virus cluster was found among migrant workers working in factories and seafood markets and living in crowded dormitories. Severe restrictions and a massive testing campaign near the outbreak's epicenter seemed to contain it after several weeks. (AP Photo/Jerry Harmer, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, workers clean a road outside shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, south of Bangkok, Thailand. Now, an outbreak at nightspots in the capital Bangkok has sent new infections surging, suggesting the country may have been lulled into a false sense of security before mass vaccinations begin. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, migrant workers travel after work in the back of a truck in Samut Sakhon, south of Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand’s lucky streak faded late last year, when a virus cluster was found among migrant workers working in factories and seafood markets and living in crowded dormitories. Severe restrictions and a massive testing campaign near the outbreak's epicenter seemed to contain it after several weeks. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)
  • FILE - In this April 9, 2021, file photo, passengers sit in waiting room at Hua Lamphong Railway Station in Bangkok, Thailand, ahead of the country's traditional Songkran New Year's holiday. Millions of Thais are traveling this week and visiting family during the Songkran New Year's holiday, raising worries that the worst may lie ahead. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, a lone street vender waits for customers at Khao San road, a once popular hangout with bars and entertainment for locals and tourists in Bangkok, Thailand. Now, an outbreak at nightspots in the capital Bangkok has sent new infections surging, suggesting the country may have been lulled into a false sense of security before mass vaccinations begin. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)
  • FILE - In this April 8, 2021, file photo, workers in a local entertainment venue area line up for the coronavirus test in Bangkok, Thailand. Now, an outbreak at nightspots in the capital Bangkok has sent new infections surging, suggesting the country may have been lulled into a false sense of security before mass vaccinations begin. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
  • FILE - In this April 12, 2021, file photo, Thai workers prepare a field hospital for COVID-19 patients in Bangkok, Thailand. The country had seemed to be a virus success story and was just beginning to relax border quarantine requirements when a new outbreak involving nightspots in the capital took numbers of new infections to their highest levels ever. The setback suggests that Thailand may have been lulled into a false sense of security. (AP Photo/Somchai Chanjirakitti, File)
1 / 9

Virus Outbreak Thailand

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha holds samples of Sinovac vaccine during a ceremony to mark the arrival of 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine shipment at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok, Thailand. Prayuth was not particularly lauded for his leadership last year against the coronavirus, but for much of 2020 Thailand fought the disease to a standstill, with low infection and death rates envied by more developed countries. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BUSABA SIVASOMBOON and GRANT PECK
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANGKOK (AP) — When Thailand's transport minister was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, it was Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha who got a headache.

Prayuth was not particularly lauded for his leadership last year against the coronavirus, but for much of 2020 Thailand fought the disease to a standstill, with low infection and death rates envied by more developed countries.

Now, an outbreak at nightspots in the capital Bangkok has sent new infections surging, suggesting the country may have been lulled into a false sense of security before mass vaccinations begin.

On Wednesday, 1,335 new cases were confirmed, taking the total to 35,910, with 97 deaths. While that is much better than most other countries, Thailand's cases in the first three months of this year were triple what the country had all of last year and its daily numbers are rising fast.

The new outbreak has spread among mostly young, affluent and mobile Thais, and some of the newly infected had the more contagious variant first identified in the U.K.

The government says Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob caught the virus from an aide who patronized some of the infectious nightspots, including a club described by Thai media as a glorified strip joint that was blatantly ignoring social distancing precautions. That has added to widespread skepticism over the government's handling of the latest crisis.

Thailand only recently began easing strict border controls that for the past year have kept out most travelers, especially all-important tourists whose spending supports millions of jobs. The restrictions have included mandatory testing and 14-day quarantines for almost all arrivals.

Officials had appeared reluctant to impose sweeping restrictions like curfews, bans on serving alcohol and closures of bars, parks and shopping malls that were the rule this time last year, when Songkran Thai New Year holidays were cancelled.

This week, the holiday went ahead, and as many as a million Thais headed out to visit family or crowded onto beaches, even as some hospitals halted COVID-19 testing due to a rush by thousands of people worried they had been exposed or needing proof they were virus-free. Some hospitals claimed to have run out of testing supplies, but the government said the real reason was an unintended consequence of a well-meaning regulation — they are required to admit infected patients right away, but believed they lacked enough beds to accommodate them.

Officials pivoted to allow referrals, and thousands of beds have filled up at field hospitals set up to house those with confirmed infections, following the government's protocol of isolating all known patients. Online photos show exhausted medical staff in protective gear, slumped over sleeping on their desks and chairs.

A worst case scenario from the Department of Disease Control's epidemiology division calculated that without safety measures, the country could see a maximum of 28,678 daily cases.

“The situation is still worrisome; more measures are to come,” Dr. Opas Karnkavinpong, the department's director-general, warned Tuesday.

Gen. Natthapon Nakpanich, operations chief for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, elaborated Wednesday, saying the government was considering instituting lockdowns in several areas after the holiday. They include Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, Prachuab Khiri Khan to the south, where the resort town of Hua Hin is, the northern city of Chiang Mai, and parts of the Eastern Seaboard, where another popular holiday destination, Pattaya, is located.

On Tuesday, the government raised eyebrows by posting photos of soldiers spraying forest areas along the border, even though experts say the greatest virus risk is airborne.

The latest crisis has made glaringly apparent an Achilles heel in Thailand’s strategy, a failure to secure enough doses this year to inoculate a targeted 70% of the population believed necessary to achieve herd immunity.

So far, under 1% of 69 million Thais have been vaccinated, a smaller proportion than in many of its Southeast Asian neighbors.

Thailand’s early success in containing the virus was remarkable given the millions of international travelers, especially from China, that it usually hosts each year. The first case outside China was a Chinese traveler whose fever was detected at Bangkok's airport.

It's unclear why Thailand and several other Southeast Asian nations succeeded in constraining the pandemic for much of last year. Thailand's extensive and experienced public health system played a large role, and Prayuth’s government generally deferred to medical experts' advice.

But the nation has paid a heavy price for its aggressive effort to control outbreaks: The economy contracted 6.1% in 2020 and and the resurgence of cases makes a tourism recovery unlikely anytime soon. Household debt rose 42% last year as incomes fell or stalled, to 87% of the country's GDP.

And Thailand’s lucky streak faded late last year, when a virus cluster was found among migrant workers working in factories and seafood markets and living in crowded dormitories. Severe restrictions and a massive testing campaign near the outbreak's epicenter seemed to contain it after several weeks.

“We don’t want to lock down the entire country, because we know what the problems are, so can you all lock down yourselves?” Prayuth said at the time. “This is up to everyone, if you don’t want to get infected just stay home for 14 to 15 days.”

That flare-up drew attention to the government’s vaccination plans just as the U.S. and European countries began doubling down on their inoculations.

In early January, Prayuth said Thailand was trying to secure 63 million doses, which at two doses per person would cover less than half its population. Local production of the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to begin in June.

Complaints emerged that well-connected companies might profit unfairly from government contracts to produce and supply vaccines, allegations denied by the government and the companies involved. Prayuth’s political opponents piled on, complaining about mismanagement, a lack of transparency and a failure to diversify beyond the AstraZeneca and Chinese Sinovac vaccines.

Registration for vaccines for the general public is set to begin in early May, with inoculations to start later in the month. So far, inoculations have mostly gone to medical workers, areas considered at particularly high risk, and communities that may be opened early as so-called bubbles where foreign tourists who have been vaccinated may be allowed to stay without undergoing quarantine.

On Tuesday, 793 people got jabs, fewer than the number of new infections and off the recent pace of several thousand a day.

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil's P1 coronavirus variant mutating, may become more dangerous -study

    Brazil's P1 coronavirus variant, behind a deadly COVID-19 surge in the Latin American country that has raised international alarm, is mutating in ways that could make it better able to evade antibodies, according to scientists studying the virus. Research conducted by the public health institute Fiocruz into the variants circulating in Brazil found mutations in the spike region of the virus that is used to enter and infect cells. Those changes, the scientists said, could make the virus more resistant to vaccines - which target the spike protein - with potentially grave implications for the severity of the outbreak in Latin America's most populous nation.

  • Food parcels arrive in Brazil's favelas as pandemic sparks wave of hunger

    Brazil is one of the world's most important agricultural producers, but millions of people in Latin America's biggest country are struggling to put food on the table as the COVID-19 outbreak wreaks havoc on the economy. To combat growing hunger, a group called G-10 Favelas has begun distributing basic food parcels to slums in the city of Sao Paulo. Among those to receive a parcel was Irami Castro, who said she was thankful for the help.

  • UPDATE: GoFundMe Created For 53-Year-Old SF Asian Man Stabbed in Robbery

    A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim of a violent robbery in Bayview in San Francisco on Saturday, identified as Chi Ling Lee. Chiling Lee was walking home in the Bayview late Saturday night from his USPS job when he was stabbed 5 times. In a statement to NextShark, the SFPD said that the officers responded to a report of a robbery and aggravated assault and rendered aid to the victim.

  • In world first, Denmark ditches AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

    Denmark on Wednesday became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine altogether over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot. The decision will push back the scheduled conclusion of Denmark's vaccination scheme to early August from July 25, health authorities said. But that new timeline assumes it will start using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, whose rollout in Europe has been delayed over similar clotting concerns and the use of which Denmark has suspended.

  • Fauci shoots down Tucker Carlson's 'crazy' COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theory as 'not helpful'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci is pushing back against the "crazy" COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theory Fox News host Tucker Carlson floated on his highly-rated show. In a Tuesday night segment, Carlson questioned why those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are still advised to wear masks and avoid large gatherings, proceeding to baselessly suggest of the vaccines, "Maybe it doesn't work and they're simply not telling you that." Asked to comment on these remarks on CNN on Wednesday, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, dismissed them as "crazy." "That's just a typical crazy conspiracy theory," Fauci said. "Why would we not tell people if it doesn't work? Look at the data. The data are overwhelming." Fauci added that "I don't have any idea what he's talking about." Asked by CNN's John Berman how "dangerous" these comments by Carlson are, Fauci said they're "certainly not helpful to the public health of this nation or even globally." The remarks came at a key time when public health officials were seeking to prevent a rise in vaccine hesitancy after the FDA and CDC recommended a pause in Johnson & Johnson's vaccine due to six cases of blood clots. At a White House briefing on Tuesday, Fauci made the case that this pause serves as evidence of "how seriously we take safety" and should make people more confident in vaccines. He noted that officials are investigating a "very rare event" seeing as just six blood clotting cases have been identified after 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S. Carlson drew heavy criticism for his baseless vaccine remarks, with former Fox host Gretchen Carlson writing, "For Fox to allow Tucker to go off the rails and tell millions it doesn't work — criminal." JUST NOW: "A typical crazy conspiracy theory...it's counter to what we're trying to accomplish to protect safety & health of the American public. " Dr. Fauci on @TuckerCarlson speculating coronavirus vaccines don't work, & government is lying about it.pic.twitter.com/fPNdZG5BPX — John Berman (@JohnBerman) April 14, 2021 More stories from theweek.comScalise says GOP will 'take action' if DOJ moves ahead with a case against GaetzThe girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas tripThe GOP's economic confusion

  • A key component of J&J vaccine could explain link to extremely rare blood clots

    One person has died and another is in critical condition after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But is the shot to blame?

  • Rep. Mike Waltz: Next attack on the United States will be on Biden's watch

    GOP congressman and former Green Beret responds to Biden's remarks on removing all troops from Afghanistan on 'The Story.'

  • A Chinese platform erased accounts promoting “radical” feminist views shunning men

    In helping to suppress ideas Beijing doesn't favor, one platform appears to have fueled interest in the feminist "6B4T" philosophy.

  • U.S. FDA to scrutinize vaccine design behind COVID-19 shots linked to blood clots

    With two COVID-19 vaccines now under scrutiny for possible links to very rare cases of blood clots in the brain, U.S. government scientists are focusing on whether the specific technology behind the shots may be contributing to the risk. In Europe, health regulators said last week there was a possible link between the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine and 169 cases of a rare brain blood clot known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), accompanied by a low blood platelet count, out of 34 million shots administered in the European Economic Area. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended temporarily halting use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of six cases of CVST in women under age 50 among some 7 million people who received the shot in the United States.

  • 5 Bucket-List Trips Everyone Should Experience at Least Once

    From African safaris to must-visit cities, these bucket-list trips will make you want to plan your next great adventure.

  • Surge testing expanded after further cases of South Africa variant detected

    How worried should we be about London’s cluster of South African variant cases Denmark 'permanently stops' using AstraZeneca vaccine Queen will have to sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral because of Covid rules Students' hopes of an early return to campus dashed We won't make customers show Covid passports, hospitality firms warn PM Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial

  • U.S. raises death threats against Fadi Elsalameen with Palestinian Authority

    The U.S. has raised concerns with the Palestinian Authority over death threats made against a prominent Palestinian American critic of President Mahmoud Abbas, two sources familiar with the issue tell me.Why it matters: Fadi Elsalameen, an activist who writes to an audience of more than a million followers on Facebook and other social media platforms, has become a major irritant to Abbas and other senior Palestinian officials due to his criticism of corruption in the Palestinian Authority.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Abbas, who is in the 16th year of his four-year term, faces growing rifts within his Fatah party ahead of parliamentary elections on May 22."My life is in danger and the Palestinian Authority’s refusal to condemn a death threat against a U.S. citizen is a green light to use violence against me."Fadi Elsalameen, to AxiosHow it happened: Elsalameen, also a non-resident fellow at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, traveled to the West Bank in March to visit his family in Hebron.After he arrived, the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group affiliated with Fatah, issued a statement threatening to shoot him.State Department officials including deputy assistant secretary for Israeli-Palestinian affairs Hady Amr subsequently raised the threats with Palestinian officials and stressed that the U.S. was concerned by the situation.Lawmakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Lee Zeldin and Rep. Ilhan Omar also asked the State Department for clarifications about the threats against Elsalameen, a source familiar with the issue tells me.What they're saying: Elsalameen said that even after the State Department registered a complaint, the Palestinian Authority refused to condemn the death threat or call it off.A senior U.S. official said the State Department was aware of the situation but wouldn't comment on the specifics. “The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is the State Department's highest priority," the official said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Myanmar activists cancel new year festivities; U.N. urges end to 'slaughter'

    The United Nations human rights office said it feared that the military clampdown on protests since the Feb. 1 coup risked escalating into a civil conflict like that seen in Syria and appealed for a halt to the "slaughter". A Myanmar activist group, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, says the security forces have killed 710 protesters since the ouster of an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. Protesters were out again on the first day of the five-day New Year holiday, known as Thingyan, which is usually celebrated with prayers, ritual cleaning of Buddha images in temples and high-spirited water-dousing on the streets.

  • GameStop CEO forfeits over 587,000 shares for not meeting targets

    GameStop Corp Chief Executive Officer George Sherman has forfeited more than 587,000 shares as he failed to meet his performance targets, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. GameStop is currently looking for a new CEO to replace Sherman as it pivots from a brick-and-mortar video game retailer to an e-commerce firm, Reuters reported on Monday, citing three sources. The company's stock is up almost 800% since January, benefiting from a push by retail investors on Reddit forums to drive up prices of heavily shorted stocks.

  • UK trial on switching COVID-19 vaccines adds Moderna and Novavax shots

    A UK study into using different COVID-19 vaccines in two-dose inoculations is being expanded to include shots made by Moderna and Novavax, researchers said on Wednesday. The trial, known as the Com-Cov study, was first launched in February to look at whether giving a first dose of one type of COVID-19 shot, and a second dose of another, elicits an immune response that is as good as using two doses of the same vaccine. The idea, said Matthew Snape, the Oxford University professor leading the trial, "is to explore whether the multiple COVID-19 vaccines that are available can be used more flexibly".

  • Asian Woman Punched in the Face in Chinese Store For Asking Man to Wear Mask in NYC

    An Asian woman received three blows to her face after asking a man to wear a mask in a New York grocery store. The victim, 39, asked Carlos Mackey, 35, to put on a mask as a precaution against COVID-19. In response, Mackey allegedly told her, “Only people that are real Americans are Native Americans, everyone else is an immigrant including Black people.”

  • Awkwafina Buys $3.4 Million Hilltop Mansion in the Exclusive Los Angeles Neighborhood of Bel-Air

    The home boasts four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, as well as a pool and ample outdoor space

  • Jordan's powerful tribes on collision course with monarchy over alleged royal plot

    Jordan's tribes have long been the kingdom's bedrock and a source of support for the monarchy. But accusations of seditious scheming may change that.

  • Don’t go to Ontario: U.S., Japan warn travellers to steer clear but it won’t hurt the province in the long run, expert says

    While COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Canada continue to rise, Ontario in particular is being called out in international warnings. Japan has designated Ontario, specifically, as a region with community transmission of variants of concern, which requires anyone travelling to the country from the province, in addition to a 14-day quarantine, to isolate for three days at a designated facility, with a COVID-19 test on the third day.

  • Surge in migrant workers leaving Delhi as spectre of another lockdown looms over India

    Government has dismissed concerns of a new mass movement of people, after the disastrous exodus at beginning of lockdown last year