Bangkok shooting live: Three dead at Siam Paragon mall as 14-year-old suspect arrested

Police have arrested a suspected gunman after shots were fired at a luxury shopping mall in central Bangkok.

Three people were killed and six were injured, confirmed director of Bangkok’s Emergency Medical Center.

In a post on social media, Thai police said a 14-year-old suspected gunman had been arrested after the shooting.

Customers were seen fleeing the scene and streaming out of the mall’s entrances after several loud gunshots were heard in the middle of Tuesday afternoon.

Prime minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters he was aware of the incident and had instructed the Royal Thai Police commissioner to investigate and monitor the situation.

The incident prompted authorities to shut access to the nearby Siam elevated train stop, preventing commuters from exiting the transit station, as the evening rush hour began and intense rain pounded the city.

Number of injured rises to six

12:42 , Namita Singh

Police say the number of people injured in Tuesday afternoon’s shooting has risen to six – earlier they said four were hurt, including a foreign national.

The death toll still stands at three.

Thai PM offers condolences over shooting

12:38 , Namita Singh

Thailand’s prime minister has offered his deepest condolences to the families of those who died in shooting incident at Siam Paragon Mall.

The death toll stood at three, while four, including a foreign national were injured, according to the emergency services.

Thai PM praises police response

12:38 , Namita Singh

Thailand prime minister Srettha Thavisin has issued a statement praising police for their rapid response to the mall shooting.

A suspect aged 14 is in custody, while the emergency services say three people died in the shooting and another three were injured.

Earlier, the prime minister told reporters he was across the incident and had instructed the Royal Thai Police commissioner to investigate and monitor the situation.

12:29 , Namita Singh

Police shuts access to mall as emergency services responds to the spot

12:27 , Namita Singh

Hundreds of people have fled a major shopping centre in Thailand’s capital Bangkok after what sounded like gunshots were heard inside.

The incident prompted authorities to shut access to the nearby Siam elevated train stop, preventing commuters from exiting the transit station, as the evening rush hour began and intense rain fell in the city.

Emergency services could be seen entering the shopping centre as sirens wailed outside.

Police spokesman Archayon Kraithong said officers in the area had been ordered to secure the scene, and that he would provide details as soon as possible.

Three dead in Bangkok mall shooting as Thailand police arrest 14-year-old suspect

12:17 , Namita Singh

Thailand police have arrested a 14-year-old suspected gunman after shots were fired at a luxury shopping mall in central Bangkok, sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing.

Emergency services said at least three people were killed and three others were injured in the incident at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon. Public broadcaster Thai PBS reported five people wounded.

Witnesses described seeing crowds of people fleeing the Siam Paragon mall after hearing what appeared to be gunfire.

The mall was placed into lockdown with all entrances closed, and police also suspended train services at a station near the mall.

Thailand police responding to reports of Bangkok mall shooting

12:00 , Namita Singh

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the mall shooting in Bangkok, Thailand.