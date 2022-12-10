Record-breaking Kishan leads India to win over Bangladesh

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Opener Ishan Kishan became the first batter to convert a maiden ODI century into a double ton as India avoided a clean sweep with an emphatic 227-run victory over Bangladesh in the third and final match on Saturday.

Kishan, who broke a number of records on his way to hitting 210 off 131 balls, led India to a massive 409-8, its sixth 400-plus total in ODIs.

Bangladesh, which had never previously conceded 400-plus, collapsed in its reply and was bowled out for 182 in 34 overs to suffer its second biggest defeat.

Kishan broke the record for the quickest double century, eclipsing Chris Gayle’s 138-ball effort against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup.

“I’m blessed to hear my name alongside such legends. I still feel when I got out, 15 overs were left and I could’ve scored 300,” said the 24-year-old Kishan, who also became the youngest batter to hit an ODI double century.

“The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear: if the ball is there, I’ll go for it.”

Virat Kohli struck a more serene 113 off 91 balls, bringing up his first ODI century since August 2019. It was his 44th ton in the format and 72nd overall as he went past Australian great Ricky Ponting in terms of international centuries.

Kohli and Kishan, who replaced the injured Rohit Sharma, dismantled Bangladesh's bowlers in a show of extended aggression. They put on 290 runs for the second wicket, the highest against Bangladesh for any wicket.

Kishan raised his century off 85 balls, sweeping occasional bowler Afif Hossain over backward square leg. His next fifty came off just 18 deliveries. Overall, he hammered 24 fours and 10 sixes, the highest number of boundaries against Bangladesh.

Kohli, who did not reach double figures when India lost the first two matches, brought up his ton off 85 balls by hitting Ebadot Hossain for six over fine leg.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed (2-89) ended the partnership by removing Kishan before Shakib Al Hasan (2-68) got rid of Kohli.

Washington Sundar (37) and Axar Patel (20) then took India past 400.

Bangladesh, in reply, lost wickets at regular intervals. Shakib top-scored with 43 and captain Liton Das made 29. Paceman Shardul Thakur took 3-30 and left-arm spinner Patel claimed 2-22.

“If the score would have been 330-340, it would have been a different ballgame,” Das said. “But Ishan and Virat batted really well. Hats off to Ishan. We tried our best but we didn’t find any solution.”

