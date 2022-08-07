Bangladesh seeks China help to repatriate Rohingya refugees

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JULHAS ALAM
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sheikh Hasina
    Prime Minister of Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh on Sunday sought cooperation from China to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar during a visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who promised better trade ties, investment and support for infrastructure development in the South Asian nation.

China had used its influence in Myanmar to broker a November 2017 agreement to repatriate about 700,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar in August that year. Despite attempts to send them back, the refugees refused, fearing danger in Myanmar, which was exacerbated by the military takeover last year.

Yi arrived in Dhaka on Saturday evening and met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen. They discussed bilateral and global issues before his departure on Sunday morning, said Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh’s junior minister for foreign affairs.

Bangladesh has strong relations with China, which is a major trade partner mostly for raw materials. But maintaining close ties with Beijing is challenging for Bangladesh, which also balances diplomatic and trade relationship with both India and the United States, China's main rivals.

More than 500 Chinese companies are active in Bangladesh. China is involved in the country’s all major infrastructure projects such as seaports, a river tunnel and highways, and helped build its largest bridge over the River Padma at a cost of $3.6 billion.

Amid recent tensions between China and Taiwan, Bangladesh issued a statement reiterating its support for the “one-China” policy. After winning elections in 2008, Hasina’s administration closed the Taiwanese business representative office in Dhaka in response to a request from China, and since then China has increased its engagement in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s garment industry, which brings in more than 80% of foreign currency from exports, is heavily dependent on China for raw materials.

On Sunday, Yi told Hasina during a courtesy call that his country considers Bangladesh as a “strategic development partner” and would continue to support it, said Ihsanul Karim, the presidential press secretary.

The United News of Bangladesh agency reported that Yi also promised to stand beside Bangladesh “on all issues at international forums."

The Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, state-run news agency, reported that Hasina raised the global tensions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow, saying "people (across the world) are enduring difficult times … South Asia, Southeast Asia and China can work together for economic progress.”

Alam said that Yi agreed to expand trade benefits by raising to 98% duty-free access from current 97% of Bangladeshi products and services to Chinese markets.

“It’s a good news for Bangladesh as we have a thriving economy based on exports,” Alam said. "Now they have offered another 1% from Sept. 1,” he said, adding that the new tax advantage is likely to include garments, woven and other products that had previously faced some barriers.

He said Bangladesh would get a list from China soon about the products and services that would get duty-free access.

Alam said that Yi explained to the Bangladeshi foreign minister that “some countries misunderstand and misinterpret” China. He did not elaborate.

But Momen told reporters separately that the Chinese minister mentioned that a section of Taiwanese people was being provoked against the sovereignty of China.

The junior minister said China pledged to work continuously to resolve the Rohingya crisis and quoted Yi as saying that the internal challenges in Myanmar were not only troubling Bangladesh but also other countries.

”Our foreign minister strongly reiterated that Chinese cooperation is needed. China has progressed on resolving the Rohingya issue and we need the situation to come to an end,” Alam said.

On Sunday, Bangladesh and China signed or renewed four agreements and memorandums of understanding on disaster management, infrastructure and cultural exchanges.

Analyst Munshi Faiz Ahmad, who served as Bangladeshi ambassador in Beijing, said that Yi's visit was very significant for both countries.

“To resolve the Rohingya crisis Bangladesh needs support from China. This visit will help strengthen the bilateral relations," Ahmad told The Associated Press.

“To us, China is very important. We also need to maintain good relations with both India and the United States as they are also very important development partners of Bangladesh. There is nothing to be afraid of because of Bangladesh’s close ties with China,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Are Betting On Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Ovintiv Inc. ( TSE:OVV ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades...

  • China July exports rise, with trade surplus at record-high

    China’s export growth continued to rise in July, sending trade surplus to a record high, according to government data. China’s exports grew 18% to $333 billion compared to the same period last year, and were up from 17.9% in June, according to data from China’s customs. China’s total trade surplus reached an all-time high of $101.3 billion in July, breaking the record set in June.

  • Executing This Hip-Hop Star Could Be Rogue State’s Biggest Mistake

    Uncredited/AP/ShutterstockHis story has become the stuff of legend.In mid-November 2021, 400 Myanmar military soldiers went on a mission to arrest one man in Yangon: a hip-hop star named Zeya Thaw.Over the last 10 years, he’d become a politician and close ally of democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, but that was hardly the primary reason for his dramatic arrest. Aside from being one of the foremost pioneers of Myanmar hip-hop, Zeya Thaw was also the head of the armed resistance in Yangon.The rebel

  • China, Taiwan residents don't expect conflict

    STORY: Extensive drills of military hardware in six zones around Taiwan were deployed the day after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.The exercises are expected to last until noon on Sunday (August 7).From Pingtan, which is 68 nautical miles to Hsinchu in Taiwan, residents and Chinese tourists said they did not expect further tensions between the two sides of the Strait.In Taipai, resident Cai Jingyuan, told Reuters she thinks Beijing will not take the risk of an attack, as Taiwan will fight back.It comes as Taiwan scrambled jets on Saturday to warn away 20 Chinese aircraft including 14 that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, Taiwan's defense ministry said.

  • Who’s Rog?: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (‘DDLJ’) Accused Of “Whitewashing” Broadway Musical Adaptation

    Fans of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, one of Bollywood’s most enduring films have slammed the decision to cast the main male character as a white man in the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, known as DDLJ, is being adapted for Broadway as Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical. When the […]

  • Amid ongoing construction at football facility, Michigan State's Mel Tucker wants 'no excuses'

    Construction has added extra steps to Michigan State's day-to-day logistics. But coach Mel Tucker isn't interested in excuses.

  • Gabby Williams with a Block vs. Las Vegas Aces

    Gabby Williams (Seattle Storm) with a Block vs. Las Vegas Aces, 08/07/2022

  • Biden Expresses Solidarity With Muslim Community After Albuquerque Killings

    President Joe Biden’s response comes two days after a fourth Muslim man was found dead in what New Mexico's governor called a "targeted" attack.

  • 9 times mass shooters slipped through the cracks of their state's red flag laws

    Some mass shooters with a history of mental health illness or run-ins with law enforcement have been able to purchase guns despite being in a state with red flag laws.

  • Residents of Zaporizhzhia Oblast are advised to stock up on firewood and insulate their homes

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 6 AUGUST 2022, 18:00 Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, has said that the residents of the oblast should prepare for a tough winter.

  • China to run new drills in Yellow and Bohai seas - Chinese authorities

    The moves follow China's largest ever military drills around Taiwan in the past four days.

  • Japan PM to reshuffle cabinet amid Taiwan, Unification Church issues

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday he will reshuffle his cabinet next week to address mounting issues including Taiwan tensions, COVID-19 and economic stimulus measures to counter inflation. The earlier-than-expected staff change also comes as his administration faces increasing public scrutiny on the relationship between the religious group Unification Church and ruling party lawmakers, including slain former prime minister Shinzo Abe. Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Kishida's ruling coalition partner Komeito party, said in a Saturday news conference that Kishida had informed him the cabinet reshuffle would be announced on Wednesday.

  • Severodonetsk residents forced to shower outside due to lack of water

    Residents of occupied Severodonetsk are forced to shower in outdoor “shower tents" due to a lack of running water in the city, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Hayday revealed in a Telegram post on Aug. 7.

  • Hamida Banu: Missing India woman found in Pakistan 'can't wait to go home'

    Hamida Banu had been trafficked to Pakistan 20 years ago by an agent promising her a job in Dubai.

  • Tata Motors to buy Ford India's manufacturing plant for $91 million

    "With our manufacturing capacity nearing saturation, this acquisition is timely and a win-win for all stakeholders," Tata Motors said in a statement. Ford had less than 2% of the Indian passenger vehicle market when it stopped production in the country last year, having struggled for more than two decades to generate profits.

  • Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York won't 'pay too much attention to' the noise

    Cade York arrived in Cleveland with a lot of fanfare after being drafted in the fourth round. The Browns rookie isn't letting that impact his focus.

  • 10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 1

    What did we learn on Week 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League season? We'll try to avoid sweeping generalizations from a small sample size... but quite a bit.

  • Van Hollen says China’s Xi manufactured crisis over Pelosi trip to Taiwan

    Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) on Sunday said Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to “manufacture a crisis” over a visit from Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to the self-governing island nation of Taiwan, a trip that outraged Beijing and led to the cancelation of agreements with the U.S. While some have questioned the value of Pelosi’s…

  • Bond markets complicate Fed decision after blowout jobs report

    A hot July jobs report did not show the typical recessionary dynamics of widespread layoffs, but bond markets continued to flash worries over a hard landing as the Fed raises rates.

  • Bomb blast in Kabul kills eight, injures more than 20

    KABUL (Reuters) -A bomb blast in a busy shopping street in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least eight people and injured 22, hospital officials and witnesses said. The bomb exploded in a western district of the city where members of the minority Shi'ite Muslim community regularly meet. Islamic State, a Sunni Muslim militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack, the group said on its Telegram channel.