Shakib returns with 4-8 as Bangladesh defeats West Indies

FILE - In this Monday, July 1, 2019 file photo, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan waits to bat in the nets during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England. Shakib Al Hasan claimed 4-8 on his return to international cricket as Bangladesh made a winning start to the three-match ODI series by beating West Indies by six wickets in the opening game on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. All-rounder Shakib was back after being given a two-year ban by the International Cricket Council in October 2019 for failing to report approaches from a bookmaker. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, file)

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Shakib Al Hasan claimed 4-8 on his return to international cricket as Bangladesh made a winning start to the three-match ODI series by beating West Indies by six wickets in the opening game on Wednesday.

All-rounder Shakib was back after being given a two-year ban by the International Cricket Council in October 2019, with one year suspended, for failing to report approaches from a bookmaker.

Thanks to his wily left-arm spin, Bangladesh bowled the tourists out for 122 in 32.3 overs before reaching 125-4 with 97 balls to spare in reply.

Debutant Hasan Mahmud and fellow fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman also played key roles for the home team, taking 3-28 and 2-20 respectively.

Rain held the players up for about an hour after Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and asked West Indies, featuring six ODI debutants, to bat.

Shakib, in his first game for Bangladesh since the 2019 World Cup, bowled seven overs in a row and ripped through the middle order as West Indies lost three wickets for 11 runs.

Debutant Kyle Mayers and Rovman Powell, who hit two sixes, provided some resistance with a partnership of 59 for the sixth wicket.

Mahmud picked up his first wicket by having Powell caught behind for 28 and followed up by trapping Raymon Reifer lbw for naught with his next ball.

Mayers top-scored with 40 before being undone by a Mehidi Hasan delivery that spun sharply.

Tamim, captaining the side for the first time after being appointed last March, then gave Bangladesh a flying start to its reply by hitting 44 before being stumped off West Indies captain Jason Mohammed.

Leg-spinner Akeal Hosein also clean bowled Tamim's fellow opener Liton Das for 14 to claim his first wicket on his debut.

But Mushfiqur Rahim, who finished 19 not out, ensured victory with a reverse-swept boundary past third man. Hosein finished with 3-26 from his 10 overs.

It was Bangladesh’s first match after a nine-month layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series is part of the ICC World Cup Super League which will determine which teams qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India.

A host of West Indies players, including ODI captain Keiron Pollard and test captain Jason Holder, have skipped the tour. The squad was also affected when fast bowler Romario Shepherd and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr., tested positive for COVID-19.

The teams play the remaining ODIs on Friday and Monday, followed by two test matches in February.

