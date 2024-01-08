Bangladeshi PM wins fourth consecutive election term

Sheikh Hasina won her fifth overall election on Sunday - INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s prime minister, has won a fourth consecutive term in power in a vote boycotted by the main opposition, election officials said on Monday.

Her ruling Awami League party won 223 out of 298 parliamentary seats in Sunday’s election, according to unofficial results released by the Election Commission.

The main opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), boycotted the polls after Ms Hasina refused their demands to resign and allow a neutral authority to run the general election.

The BNP called a two-day strike nationwide through Sunday, asking people to shun the election, and said the low turnout was a success for their boycott call.

The election saw close to 120 million voters choose from nearly 2,000 contestants.

Ms Hasina won 249,962 votes from her constituency Gopalganj, about 103 miles south of the capital Dhaka, while her nearest rival secured just 469 votes.

Pranay Verma, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, congratulates Sheikh Hasina - GETTY IMAGES/AFP

Among the ruling party winners were Ferdous Ahmed, actor, and Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza, former Bangladesh cricket captains.

Ms Hasina is the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, founding father of Bangladesh who was killed in an army coup in 1975 along with most members of the family. She first became prime minister in 1996 and this will be her fifth term overall.

In her past 15 years in power she has been credited with turning around the economy and the country’s garments industry, while winning international praise for sheltering Rohingya Muslims fleeing persecution in neighbouring Myanmar.

No victory processions

Rights groups warned of a virtual one-party rule by Ms Hasina’s Awami League. The United States and Western nations, key customers of Bangladesh’s garment industry, had called for a free and fair election, the 12th since independence from Pakistan in 1971.

“I am trying my best to ensure that democracy should continue in this country,” Ms Hasina said on Sunday after casting her vote, adding that her only accountability was to citizens of Bangladesh.

She has instructed party leaders and supporters not to bring out any victory processions or indulge in celebrations, said Awami League’s general secretary Obaidul Quader.

Independent candidates, many of them Awami League party members of various ranks, won 61 seats, meaning the parliament will largely be without any credible opposition for the next five years.

The BNP, whose alliance won seven seats in the 2018 election, has accused the ruling party of propping up ‘dummy’ independent candidates to try to make the election look credible, a claim the Awami League has denied.

Protesters wear black face bands in opposition to the general election - MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP

Critics accuse Hasina of authoritarianism, human rights violations, crackdowns on free speech and suppression of dissent.

The economy has also slowed sharply since the Russia-Ukraine war pushed up prices of fuel and food imports. Last year, Bangladesh was forced to turn to the International Monetary Fund for a $4.7 billion (£3.7 billion) bailout. Inflation was 9.5% in November.

Ms Hasina has accused the opposition of instigating anti-government protests that have rocked Dhaka since late October and killed at least 14 people.

At least four people were killed on Friday in a passenger train fire that the government called arson. Several polling booths, schools and a Buddhist monastery were also set ablaze days before the poll.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.