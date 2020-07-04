Is Bango plc (LON:BGO) Popular Amongst Insiders?

A look at the shareholders of Bango plc (LON:BGO) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Bango is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of UK£135m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Bango.

AIM:BGO Ownership Breakdown July 4th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bango?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Bango. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bango, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

AIM:BGO Earnings and Revenue Growth July 4th 2020 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It looks like hedge funds own 12% of Bango shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP is currently the company's largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 12% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 12% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.