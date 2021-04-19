Bangor man faces drug charges after man died outside his Center Street apartment

Christopher Burns, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·1 min read

Apr. 19—A Bangor man was arrested Saturday after a man died in the hallway outside his Center Street apartment.

Ralph Tripp, 37, was charged with two felony counts of drug trafficking, two misdemeanor counts of drug possession and felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department. He was also wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

A man in his 30s was found unresponsive on the floor of an upstairs hallway of a Center Street apartment building, near the intersection with Somerset Street, about 11 a.m. Saturday, Betters said.

Bangor firefighters attempted unsuccessfully to resuscitate the man, whom Betters did not identify. He died at the scene.

Police searched Tripp's nearby apartment, where they found a handgun and thousands of dollars worth of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, Suboxone and Xanax, Betters said Sunday night.

Tripp was being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

Betters said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are likely.

