Bangor man guilty in 2020 killing outside Bangor nightclub

May 4—A jury on Tuesday found a Bangor man guilty of murder in the Feb. 1, 2020, stabbing death of Demetrius Snow, 25, in the parking lot of the Half Acre Nightclub on Harlow Street.

Rayshaun Moore, 36, denied slaying the Bangor man, whom he knew. Moore said that another man who was in the parking lot that night took a knife away from Moore and stabbed Snow.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours Monday before going home for the night. They returned at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and deliberated for an hour before announcing that they had reached a verdict.

Testimony in the trial began April 26 at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. It is the first murder trial held in the state since last fall.

Moore did not take the stand in his own defense and did not react to the verdict.

A sentencing date has not been set.

In a text message to a victim/witness advocate, members of the victim's family, who left Maine before the verdict was announced, thanked prosecutors for their work.

"We are so happy that we have justice for [Demetrius] and we can move on from this and heal as a family," Snow's sister, Chrystal Snow, said on behalf of the family.

Superior Court Justice William Anderson allowed jurors to consider manslaughter as an alternative conviction to murder. After deliberating for less than an hour on Monday, the jury viewed footage of the parking lot from the nightclub's surveillance cameras again.

Security cameras at the Half Acre captured the fight between Moore and Snow and the aftermath of the stabbing, but did not show who wielded the knife. The stabbing took place on a snowbank outside the camera's range. Snow was able to get up and stagger into view before collapsing.

The prosecution maintained that Moore's slaying of Snow was an act of revenge because earlier in the evening Snow assaulted Moore in the Half Acre parking lot.

The defense claimed that Kevin Brogdon Sr., 29, of Bangor took Moore's knife away from him and stabbed Snow. Brogdon took the stand Wednesday and denied that. He also said that he had never seen nor touched the murder weapon.

Snow was stabbed seven times but died as a result of a wound to his heart, Dr. Lisa Funte, Maine's deputy chief medical examiner, testified last week. He was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead after 1 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2020.

Before the trial began, Moore rejected an offer that he plead guilty to murder in exchange for a sentence of 38 years, according to lawyers.

Snow was one of 12 children. He moved to Maine in 2015 or 2016 from Rochester, New York. His mother and five of his siblings were in the courthouse for closing arguments Monday.

Moore faces between 25 years and life in prison. If the jury had found him guilty of manslaughter, Moore would have faced up to 30 years in prison.