Bangor man guilty in 2020 killing outside Bangor nightclub

Judy Harrison, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·3 min read

May 4—A jury on Tuesday found a Bangor man guilty of murder in the Feb. 1, 2020, stabbing death of Demetrius Snow, 25, in the parking lot of the Half Acre Nightclub on Harlow Street.

Rayshaun Moore, 36, denied slaying the Bangor man, whom he knew. Moore said that another man who was in the parking lot that night took a knife away from Moore and stabbed Snow.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours Monday before going home for the night. They returned at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and deliberated for an hour before announcing that they had reached a verdict.

Testimony in the trial began April 26 at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. It is the first murder trial held in the state since last fall.

Moore did not take the stand in his own defense and did not react to the verdict.

A sentencing date has not been set.

In a text message to a victim/witness advocate, members of the victim's family, who left Maine before the verdict was announced, thanked prosecutors for their work.

"We are so happy that we have justice for [Demetrius] and we can move on from this and heal as a family," Snow's sister, Chrystal Snow, said on behalf of the family.

Superior Court Justice William Anderson allowed jurors to consider manslaughter as an alternative conviction to murder. After deliberating for less than an hour on Monday, the jury viewed footage of the parking lot from the nightclub's surveillance cameras again.

Security cameras at the Half Acre captured the fight between Moore and Snow and the aftermath of the stabbing, but did not show who wielded the knife. The stabbing took place on a snowbank outside the camera's range. Snow was able to get up and stagger into view before collapsing.

The prosecution maintained that Moore's slaying of Snow was an act of revenge because earlier in the evening Snow assaulted Moore in the Half Acre parking lot.

The defense claimed that Kevin Brogdon Sr., 29, of Bangor took Moore's knife away from him and stabbed Snow. Brogdon took the stand Wednesday and denied that. He also said that he had never seen nor touched the murder weapon.

Snow was stabbed seven times but died as a result of a wound to his heart, Dr. Lisa Funte, Maine's deputy chief medical examiner, testified last week. He was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead after 1 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2020.

Before the trial began, Moore rejected an offer that he plead guilty to murder in exchange for a sentence of 38 years, according to lawyers.

Snow was one of 12 children. He moved to Maine in 2015 or 2016 from Rochester, New York. His mother and five of his siblings were in the courthouse for closing arguments Monday.

Moore faces between 25 years and life in prison. If the jury had found him guilty of manslaughter, Moore would have faced up to 30 years in prison.

Recommended Stories

  • Egypt court upholds seizure of ship that blocked Suez Canal

    An Egyptian court Tuesday rejected an appeal by the owner of a massive container ship of the court-ordered seizure of the vessel over a financial dispute. Egyptian authorities have impounded the hulking Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March, halting billions of dollars in maritime commerce. The Suez Canal Authority said the vessel would not be allowed to leave the country until a compensation amount is settled on with the vessel’s Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd.

  • It took Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis 14 years to start dating. Here's a timeline of their sweet relationship.

    The costar celebrities met on "That '70s Show," but it took years for their real-life romance to begin. Here's a breakdown of their relationship.

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • The incredible life and career rise of Melinda Gates - one of the world's richest and most powerful women

    Melinda Gates is the fifth most powerful woman in the world, according to Forbes.

  • White supremacist F. Glenn Miller is dead in a Kansas prison. Forget him but not his crimes

    The domestic terrorist’s cries that the nation is being “taken from us” are exactly what we hear in right-wing rhetoric today.

  • Cuban activist’s hunger strike hits a nerve in and outside island as social tensions mount

    A Cuban dissident’s hunger strike is drawing international attention as artists on the island continue to push for greater freedoms, putting the government on the defensive after activists said he was forcibly removed from his home and hospitalized.

  • George Lucas was convinced 'Star Wars' would flop and refused to believe it was a hit until he got a call telling him to turn on the news

    During a 2015 panel, Lucas recalled how no one thought the movie would be a hit - not himself, not 20th Century Fox, and not even his friends.

  • Condom sales skyrocket as vaccinated singles get ready for a summer of sex, experts say

    Condom sales shot up 23.4% between March and April, CNN reports. This trend upward foretells a post-pandemic sex boom, experts say.

  • ‘You owe me big time’: Surgeon pens own obituary before his death at 48

    Surgeon writes obituary that matches the way he lived life

  • Kim Kardashian ordered to forfeit smuggled Roman statue

    Authorities say the influencer bought a statue that was “looted, smuggled, and illegally exported from Italy.”

  • France to sell Egypt 30 fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Egyptian defense ministry, report

    Egypt has signed a contract with France to buy 30 Rafale fighter jets, its defence ministry said in a statement early on Tuesday, in a deal that investigative website Disclose said on Monday was worth 3.75 billion euro ($4.5 billion). President Emmanuel Macron said in December he would not make the sale of weapons to Egypt conditional on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairo's ability to counter terrorism in the region, a comment that drew the ire of critics. Egypt's defense ministry said the deal would be financed through a loan to be re-paid over at least 10 years, but did not disclose the value of the deal or further details.

  • Democratic congressman tells Marjorie Taylor Greene to 'shut your seditious, QAnon loving mouth' after she called his party 'the enemy within'

    Greene accused Rep. Ruben Gallego of seeking attention, called him a "coward," and questioned his masculinity.

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Last day is here for a first dose of Pfizer at MDC North. What to know if you want a shot

    First-dose Pfizer shots are ending at Miami Dade College North Campus.

  • A federal judge ordered the DOJ to release a memo that Bill Barr used to clear Trump of obstruction of justice, saying 'it is time for the public to see' it

    "It is time for the public to see" the memo, Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote in a searing opinion issued Tuesday.

  • Philippine diplomat apologizes for profanity toward China

    The Philippines' foreign secretary apologized Tuesday after tweeting an obscene phrase demanding China get out of Philippine-claimed territory in the South China Sea in an outburst that annoyed the Philippine president. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. blasted China with the profanity on Monday, when the Department of Foreign Affairs announced it had protested the Chinese coast guard’s “shadowing, blocking, dangerous maneuver and radio challenges” of Philippine coast guard ships patrolling and carrying out exercises from April 24 to 25 at disputed Scarborough Shoal.

  • Philippines protests `blocking' of its patrol ships by China

    The Philippine government has protested the Chinese coast guard's harassment of Philippine coast guard ships patrolling a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday. It was the latest of dozens of recent protests by Manila’s foreign affairs department, along with increasingly acerbic remarks by the country’s top diplomat and defense chief about Chinese actions in the disputed waters. The high-profile feud has escalated despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s friendly stance toward China.

  • Trump Lawyers Demand Enemies Pay for ‘Weaponizing Courts’

    REUTERSFormer President Donald Trump’s lawyers are asking a federal court to make Democrats pay. Literally.On Monday, the ex-president’s attorneys sent a new motion to the legal team representing Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson and the NAACP in a lawsuit that alleges Trump conspired to incite the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and disrupt the Electoral College vote count, according to three people familiar with the document. Trump’s attorneys contend that the plaintiffs brought a “frivolous” suit against the twice-impeached former president, and argue that a federal judge should sanction the opposing side.In the motion, a copy of which was reviewed by The Daily Beast on Tuesday, Trump attorney Jesse Binnall argues that the lawsuit represents an attempt to “weaponize the federal court system in a political dispute” and use the courts to regulate “political speech.” As a result, Trump’s legal team says that Thompson, the 10 members of Congress who signed onto the suit, and their attorneys “should be ordered to pay President Trump’s fees and costs reasonably incurred in defending against this frivolous lawsuit and for such other sanctions as this Court finds just and reasonable.”Binnall, Trump’s attorney for Jan. 6 riot-related lawsuits, declined to comment on this story. A spokesperson for the plaintiffs’ attorneys also declined to comment.The motion mirrors former President Trump’s impeachment defense and argues that Trump’s rhetoric in the runup to the Jan. 6 riot amounted to constitutionally protected political speech. It further contends Democrats engaged in similar rhetorical flourishes, and that those pressing the case against Trump would be open to similar suits for their own rhetorical excesses, should the suit prevail.Trump Lawyers Up for the Capitol Police Officers’ MAGA Riot LawsuitAmong the others supposedly open to liability, Binnall claims that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi encouraged “an insurrection by left-wing demonstrators who raided the Hart Senate Office Building on October 4, 2018, to obstruct the Senate’s confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh.”Capitol Police charged roughly 300 protesters with "crowding, obstructing or incommoding" during a protest against Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination hearings as demonstrators organized by the Women’s March chanted “Hey, hey, ho, ho—Kavanaugh has got to go."No injuries were reported.The new motion pays particular attention to Rep. Maxine Waters, a favorite target of the former president and a plaintiff in the Thompson suit. As The Daily Beast reported last week, Trump himself had recently told his advisers he wanted attacks on Waters to be heavily factored into the legal and messaging pushback against riot-related litigation.Binnall argues that Waters “actively encouraged rioters and violence” and cites comments made by the California congresswoman that protesters need to “get more confrontational” if convicted killer Derek Chauvin was not found guilty in the murder of Floyd and a 2018 speech in which she encouraged supporters to confront Trump administration staff and tell them “they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”Spokespeople for Pelosi and Waters did not respond to requests for comment. Rep. Thompson, the original plaintiff in the case, remains undeterred, according to a spokesperson.“For reasons that we will explain in our filing in court, Mr. Trump cannot rely on the First Amendment to shield his unlawful conduct or to avoid being held accountable for it,” a Thompson spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Tuesday.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Oil pipeline builder agrees to halt eminent domain lawsuits

    A company seeking to build a disputed oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people agreed verbally Tuesday to stop pursuing lawsuits against Tennessee property owners who refused to sell access to their land for construction. Plains All American Pipeline spokesman Brad Leone said the company will put an agreement in writing with the Memphis City Council to set aside lawsuits filed against property owners fighting the Byhalia Connection pipeline. Leone spoke at a council committee meeting in which members discussed a proposed city law making it difficult for the pipeline to be approved and built.