Bangor man indicted in connection with drug death outside Center Street apartment in April

Jul. 30—A Bangor man was indicted Friday by the Penobscot County grand jury on drug charges in connection with the April overdose death of a man outside a Center Street apartment.

Ralph Tripp Jr., 37, of Bangor is charged with two counts of aggravated drug trafficking, both Class A crimes, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class C crime.

Tripp's wife, Amanda Tripp, 35, was indicted on two counts of aggravated drug trafficking, both Class A crimes.

Both remained Friday at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post high cash bails.

The man found dead on April 17 passed out after obtaining drugs from Tripp at his apartment at 64 Center Street, a witness and friend of the victim allegedly told police. Tripp administered a dose of Narcan that failed to revive the man, according to a police affidavit. Tripp then called 911 but identified himself only as RJ.

If convicted, the Tripps face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. If prosecutors prove that the Tripps supplied the victim with drugs, the sentencing judge could consider that an aggravating factor and impose a longer sentence than if no one had died.