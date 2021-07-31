Bangor police arrest Lincoln man twice in separate assaults

Jul. 30—Bangor police arrested a Lincoln man twice in eight hours Wednesday into Thursday for allegedly assaulting two separate people.

Riley Boyington first was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after a woman reported that the 23-year-old had knocked her down after he asked for a cigarette near Cedar and Main streets, according to the Bangor Police Department.

He was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor assault and violating his bail for a previous arrest, Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu said Friday.

Boyington was released from the jail on personal recognizance bail at about 1 a.m. Thursday but was arrested again on new charges 3 1/2 hours later when officers were called to the Bangor waterfront for an assault near the Harbor Master's building.

Officers found a man who had been repeatedly struck in the head with a rock and choked unconscious while sleeping near the building, Beaulieu said. He had awoken to a man beating him in the head with a large rock.

A witness to the assault identified Boyington as the alleged attacker.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, a felony, and violating his bail.

Boyington is being held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail.

He is expected to make his first court appearance remotely at 1 p.m. Friday.

