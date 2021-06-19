Bangor police seek help ID'ing suspect in Capehart car burglaries

Jun. 18—Bangor police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person suspected of burglarizing cars in the Capehart area.

Over the past few days, police have received nine car burglary reports from that section of Bangor, Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesperson for the police department, said Friday.

Police released video footage of the suspect Friday.

Betters also encouraged residents to lock car doors and report suspicious people to police.

Anyone with information on the person or persons responsible for the burglaries is encouraged to call Bangor police at 207-947-7384 ext. 3.

