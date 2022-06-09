A Bangor sub just transferred its crew without returning to port. Here's why that matters

BREMERTON — The Bangor-based USS Alabama submarine changed out its crew without even coming into port in late May, a maneuver Navy leaders say shows the country's enemies there's never a good time to attack America.

The nuclear missile-armed submarine, one of 14 in the Navy, pulled off the transfer on May 24 in the waters off the coast of Washington, the Navy announced June 3.

To understand why that's important is to think about the unthinkable: nuclear war. A country armed with nuclear weapons might believe it could take out the U.S. military's ability to respond by hitting first Bangor and other key sites of nuclear weapons. But the USS Alabama could still retaliate, hidden among the world's oceans, according to Bryan Clark, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, a think tank.

A gangway extends from the USNS Arrowhead, a Black Powder class submarine support vessel, helping to transfer crew and equipment to the USS Alabama May 24 off the coast of Washington. Alabama is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, and each is armed with 20 nuclear missiles that can travel to a target up to 4,000 miles away.

"The idea behind these remote exchanges is to remind opponents like Russia or China that attacking (a ballistic-missile submarine) homeport will not necessarily neutralize the force," he said. "(They) can stay at sea with their missiles nearly indefinitely."

Each ballistic-missile submarine is armed with 20 missiles capable of launching from under the waves and traveling up to 4,000 miles.

USNS Eagleview, a Black Powder class submarine support vessel, transfers crew and equipment to the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alabama during an at-sea exchange of crew, held recently off the coast of Washington.

Clark noted that unlike during the Cold War, there are today just two homes for the country's ballistic-missile subs — Bangor and Kings Bay, Georgia, on the East Coast. The crew exchange "helps to mitigate that vulnerability and reduce the value of a first strike that would take out Bangor and Kings Bay," said Clark, a Navy veteran who happened to be based on the USS Alabama as a sailor in the 1990s.

Each such "SSBN," as the subs are known, has two different crews. The May 24 change out used the USNS Arrowhead and USNS Eagleview, two Black Powder-class Military Sealift Command vessels that frequently escort the eight ballistic-missile submarines from their homeport at Bangor to the wider seas. But Hudson noted that the change of crew could've happened anywhere.

A support vessel transfers crew and equipment to the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) during an at-sea exchange of crew, held recently off the coast of Washington. Alabama is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States.

Rear Adm. Robert M. Gaucher, commander of the submarine group that includes the USS Alabama, said the "readiness and flexibility" of the transfer "adds another layer of uncertainty to adversary efforts to monitor our (ballistic-missile submarine force) and continues to send a strong message to our adversaries that ‘Today is not the day,'" he said in a statement.

