Banished Faithful falls off chair after discovering who the Traitors are

The Traitors latest instalment (series 2 episode 6) saw another murder and another banishment, which meant that we get to see another two players react to the identities of the remaining Traitors.

Tracey was murdered by the Traitors overnight, as Harry, Paul and Miles decided that her death wouldn't be traced back to any of them, while Anthony became the latest Faithful to be banished after the group turned on him.

Following their removal from the game, the two got to sit down together and learn who has been plotting and planning and murdering, which was shown in the latest episode of The Traitors: Uncloaked.

Tracey got to read out the Traitors' names, one by one, starting with Harry. Anthony had quite the strong reaction to the revelation, leaning forward so dramatically that he fell off his chair.

"My God, no no no no no no no no no no no no no no," he exclaimed as he got back onto his seat. "I said the one person who would gut me if I found out they were a Traitor [is Harry]... That could bring a tear to my eye. That one hurt deep."

"Honestly," agreed Tracey. "He's my surrogate son, I cannot believe it."

The duo were similarly shocked to hear that Miles was a Traitor as well, although Tracey said that he did say some suspicious things when sat next to her at the Round Table.

They were less surprised to hear that Paul was the third Traitor, with Anthony stating that he was happy that he got at least one of them right.

The Traitors series 2 airs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights on BBC One at 9pm and streams on iPlayer.





