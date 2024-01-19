Bank accidentally deposits $100,000 in cop’s account. He spent thousands, officials say

After bank employees accidentally deposited a $100,000 check into a police officer’s account, he spent thousands of those dollars, a New Jersey prosecutor said.

The money wasn’t his to spend, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Atlantic City Police officer LaQuay DuBose, 37, of Atlantic City, spent more than $35,000 from the check, the office said in a Jan. 19 news release.

Now, he’s charged with third-degree theft, according to officials.

Information regarding his legal representation wasn’t immediately available Jan. 19.

On March 27, bank employees realized the mistake and withdrew the money — leading to $35,903.17 overdrawn from DuBose’s account, which the bank then closed, the office said.

The Atlantic City Police Department suspended him without pay, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

“In March 2023, the Atlantic City Police Department was notified of discrepancies regarding the personal bank account of Officer LaQuay Dubose,” police Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement, according to the newspaper.

“In accordance with the Attorney General Guidelines, the information was forwarded to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office to review and investigate. Ultimately, criminal charges were filed against Dubose,” Fair added.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the prosecutor’s office’s major crime unit at 609-909-7666 or submit a tip on the office’s website.

