Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed the most recent trading day at $29.39, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session.

Bank of America (BAC) closed at $29.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 20.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 8.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 15, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, up 6.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.56 billion, up 1.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $94.08 billion, which would represent changes of +8.81% and +3.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% higher. BAC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BAC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.5.

It is also worth noting that BAC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.