Bank of America (BAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $42.55, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 5.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BAC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BAC is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 102.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.92 billion, down 1.82% from the prior-year quarter.

BAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $87.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.03% and +2.57%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. BAC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BAC has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.89 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.47.

Also, we should mention that BAC has a PEG ratio of 1.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



