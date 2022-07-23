Bank of America branch in Dilworth to remain closed permanently

Bank of America Corp. is set to permanently shutter another Charlotte-area branch that’s been closed since the Covid-19 pandemic. The Charlotte-based bank will shut down its location in the heart of Dilworth, according to an Office of the Comptroller of the Currency filing.

The branch at 1235 East Blvd., in the Kenilworth Commons shopping center, will close for good on Oct. 25, a Bank of America spokesperson confirmed. It has been temporarily closed for more than two years.

“Prior to 2020, more and more people were moving to digital channels for their day-to-day financial needs, such as traditional transactions, while preferring to visit bank branches for more significant needs,” the bank said in a statement.

There are several other branches nearby.

