Bank of America and Citigroup CEOs signal Wall Street's interest in climate issues

Tina Reed
·2 min read

Wall Street got a front seat at President Biden's climate summit.

Why it matters: Banks, as financing gateways for other businesses, could help set the tone for the rest of corporate America. They're facing pressure — from world leaders, the United Nations, activists, you name it — to play their biggest role yet in greening the global economy.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: Bank of America and Citigroup CEOs appeared at Thursday's summit — a nod to the role the administration sees banks playing in its efforts.

  • "Net zero [emissions] is very easy to say, but it’s going to be hard to do. Make no mistake about this, this is going to be really hard," Citi's Jane Fraser said.

  • The White House hasn't yet mandated anything on the climate front from the private sector — though regulators could move to mandate climate risk disclosures.

Background: Financial giants this week signed on to the industry's broadest climate change effort so far, as Axios' Ben Geman reports.

  • Some banks individually said their operations — including those it finances — would achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

  • This UN-backed alliance creates a global common framework to track and verify those emissions. Notably, some banks did not sign on, as Politco reports.

What they're saying: "This is a good business opportunity. We're not doing it because we're getting browbeaten into it," a bank executive involved with the alliance tells Axios of its climate efforts.

Yes, but: Climate activists want banks to go even bigger. Specifically, they want banks to stop financing fossil fuel. The new alliance stops short of calling for that.

Read Axios' Felix Salmon on why greed is green ... See the new climate pledges.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild, 04/21/2021

  • China's Xi accepts invitation to Biden's climate summit

    Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend President Biden's virtual climate summit this week, according to China's foreign ministry.Why it matters: It'll mark the first time the two leaders have met face to face — albeit virtually — since Biden took office. China and the U.S. are the world's two largest carbon emitters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: During a visit to Shanghai by special climate envoy John Kerry last weekend, the U.S. and China agreed to work together to tackle global climate change, including by "raising ambition" for emissions cuts during the 2020s.The cooperation reflects the reality that climate action cannot be effective without the participation of the two world's largest economies.The virtual summit will take place under the backdrop of an increasingly fraught U.S.-China relationship, with tensions running high over Hong Kong, threats to Taiwan, the origins of the coronavirus and the human rights situation in Xinjiang — where the U.S. has accused China of carrying out a genocide.Go deeper: What to expect from this week's White House climate summitLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Climate Change Summit 2021: Tackling climate emergency is not a 'politically correct act of bunny hugging', Boris Johnson declares

    What the UK’s steep emissions targets might mean for you Joe Biden pledges US will halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 What is the Paris Agreement on climate change and why is it important? Climate change policy is not an "expensive politically-correct green act of bunny-hugging", the Prime Minister has told a conference of world leaders. In a speech at the US-convened virtual summit, Boris Johnson said that "growth and jobs" were a key part of cutting emissions and meeting climate goals. It came after US President Joe Biden announced a new target to cut US greenhouse gas pollution by at least half by 2030, as he convened the summit of world leaders, the first in a series expected this year, culminating in COP26, due to be hosted by the UK in Glasgow in November. The US president's new target aims to achieve a 50 to 52 per cent reduction in emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, a move that the White House said would create millions of jobs, cut energy costs and boost nature. "This is a moment of peril, but also a moment of extraordinary possibility," Mr Biden said. Mr Johnson also told fellow world leaders that 2021 must be the year that countries "get serious" about stopping climate change. "We are speeding up because we see the obligation for developed countries to do more. As host of COP26 we want to see similar ambitions around the world," he said. The Prime Minister this week announced a "world-leading" target for the UK to cut emissions by 78 per cent on 1990 levels by 2035, which builds on plans to cut pollution by 68 per cent by 2030, the most ambitious among leading economies. Other world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron praised the US pledge, with Mrs Merkel saying "the US is back" following the departure of climate change-sceptic former president Donald Trump. Both Canada and Brazil ramped up their climate change targets, with Justin Trudeau announcing a new target of reducing emission levels by 40-45 per cent from 2005 levels, up from a previous target of 30 per cent. Jair Bolsonaro said Brazil would be carbon neutral by 2050, a decade earlier than the previous target set just a few months ago, in December. He also pledged to end Amazon deforestation by 2030, telling fellow leaders "you can count on Brazil". The Brazilian President has been widely criticised for an uptick in deforestation and fires in the rainforest since he came to office in 2019. China's President Xi Jinping announced no new targets but says the country's crackdown on coal would kick into gear in 2026-2030. The country previously pledged to reach peak emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2060. Follow the latest below.

  • GOP Senators Float Infrastructure Plan That's A Fourth The Size Of Joe Biden's

    It's a "very, very generous" offer, one Senate Republican said of the pared-down $568 billion "framework."

  • Alternate Juror In Derek Chauvin Trial Explains What Swayed Her

    A Minnesota woman who sat through the whole trial alongside the jurors has spoken out about the experience.

  • Carney, Kerry's finance plan to boost climate action

    If the planet is going to shift to a low carbon future, someone’s got to fund it - and fund it well.Enter UN climate envoy Mark Carney … and his U.S. peer John Kerry.The duo announced a new plan aimed at the world’s financial system, helping it move the global economy to net zero greenhouse gas emissions.[U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, saying:] "This is the critical fight for all of us. And I know that sounds a little highfaluting to some people. But the evidence, the science, is coming back at us stronger, harder, bigger, faster. And it's telling us that we are running out of time, which is what scientists say."Kerry and Carney's new group - Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) - will bring existing net zero initiatives together under one umbrella, ensuring all sub-sector efforts are consistent and ambitious.So far, more than 160 firms with assets of at least $70 trillion have signed up.That includes 43 banks - such as Barclays, Morgan Stanley, HSBC and Citi.Carney said that "this is the breakthrough in mainstreaming climate finance the world needs". Net zero initiatives aren't new.Many banks, insurers and asset managers have already started to commit to some form of climate action.But their efforts are often disjointed.Frameworks used can differ, some aren’t rooted in climate science or aren’t backed up by targets.Kerry and Carney’s plan aims to fix the issue.All members will need to have their climate plans in line with the UN’s “Race to Zero” campaign.It’ll ensure efforts are science-based, cover all emission types, have 2030 interim targets, and commit to transparent reporting and accounting.

  • Climate scientists debunk 13 myths about global warming

    Climate scientists Deepti Singh and Ben Cook join us to debunk 13 myths about global warming. They talk about the difference between climate and weather, how affordable renewable energy is, and why it doesn't help to point fingers. Worried it's too late to take action? Singh and Cook dive deep into these myths and more on this episode of "Debunked." Singh is an assistant professor in the School of the Environment at Washington State University Vancouver, and received her Ph.D. in Environmental Earth System Science from Stanford University. Read more about her work here: https://deeptis47.github.io/ Cook is a research physical scientist with NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, and an adjunct research scientist with the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. Read more about his work here: https://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/authors/bcook.html

  • Here’s why a fourth and fifth stimulus check could still happen

    Over the past twelve months, tens of millions of Americans have received three stimulus checks from the government to help them through the novel coronavirus pandemic. Studies have shown those payments had a pronounced impact on the economy, keeping countless families afloat that might have otherwise fallen into poverty. With over 25% of the US population fully vaccinated and the economy coming back to life, there isn't nearly as much of an appetite for a new round of stimulus checks, but one report argues that two more would be ideal. According to a recent report from the Economic Security Project (via Business Insider), evidence gathered over the course of the last year suggests that delivering cash directly to individuals is among the most effective steps that can be taken in a crisis. The $1,400 stimulus checks of the American Rescue Plan alone will keep 11 million people out of poverty, and if the government sends a fourth and a fifth check, 12 million more would avoid poverty. "Cash has been a lifeline for Americans during this crisis, and will continue to be as long as the crisis continues," the report explains. "But the work ahead is ensuring that the most unequal recession in modern history isn’t followed by the most unequal recovery. Going forward, policymakers must prioritize policies that reach everyone who needs help – especially the low-income households and households of color who the data show are still struggling to get back to baseline. And the relief and stimulus must continue until the recovery reaches every community in every part of the country. After one year of and three rounds of direct payments, the research shows that cash gets the most help to the most people who need it, stimulating the economy and shortening the recession." Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the government has distributed $850 billion in direct cash payments to Americans, and while that might sound like a lot of money, the recovery is going to look different for everyone. Those who needed the money most at the height of the pandemic have spent it, and as eviction moratoriums start to lift in the coming months, the rent that millions of struggling Americans have been unable to pay will come due, potentially sparking another crisis. One possible fix for this problem? More cash payments. As unlikely as another round of stimulus checks appears to be, there are government officials fighting to send more aid to Americans. On March 30th, a group of 21 senators sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to include recurring direct payments in his long-term economic plan. They pointed out that not only have the direct payments lifted millions out of poverty, but they have the support of a majority of the country.

  • Sending 4th and 5th stimulus checks could keep 12 million Americans out of poverty, report finds

    The Economic Security Project found that stimulus checks are faster and more impactful for lifting Americans out of poverty than any other policy.

  • Senators deliver remarks in front of SCOTUS against court-packing

    The senators expressed opposition to expanding the Supreme Court amid a push from Democrats to do just that.

  • Lawmakers question Emergent BioSolutions over J&J vaccine

    More issues surround Johnson & Johnson as it struggles to get its COVID-19 vaccine back on track in the United States. Questions remain about the vaccine's connection to rare blood clots and questions remain about Emergent BioSolutions, the company making the shot in Baltimore. On Monday, Emergent BioSolutions confirmed it stopped making the J&J vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, at its Baltimore plant at the request of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

  • Clemson to keep track, cross country programs after all — and add to women’s teams

    The school had originally planned to cut several programs because of the pandemic’s impact on finances.

  • Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. Authorities wouldn't provide details of the shooting but an eyewitness said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. The car skidded out of Brown's yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street.

  • Sotomayor gives blistering dissent to Trump SCOTUS appointees who find juvenile not worthy of parole

    Justice calls ruling ‘an abrupt break from precedent’

  • Transgender girl gets death threats after asking Texas lawmakers to defend her rights

    Mother of boy who testified at hearing forced to ‘file a police report’

  • Andrew Brown Jr. was unarmed and fleeing when fatally shot by North Carolina police, family attorney demanding bodycam footage says

    Witness accounts paint a picture of the "unlawful, unjustified killing" of Andrew Brown Jr., the family's attorney said Thursday.

  • Facing bankruptcy, NRA launches low-energy $2 million ad campaign against Biden

    After another spate of mass shootings in America, Democrats are attempting to tighten gun-control measures

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • South Korean president calls Trump failure who ‘beat around the bush’ on North Korea

    If tensions between the United States and China intensify, North Korea can take advantage of it and capitalise on it’, says Moon Jae-in

  • Fox host says those protesting police violence should be ‘barred’ from calling 911

    ‘Let’s just hope, in your life, you never need a police officer,’ Brian Kilmeade says