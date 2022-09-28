Bank of America Corporation's (NYSE:BAC)) market cap declines to US$246b but insiders who sold US$6.0m stock were able to hedge their losses

By selling US$6.0m worth of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) stock at an average sell price of US$45.76 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company’s market cap plunged by US$29b after price dropped by 11% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Bank of America Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Dean Athanasia, sold US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$45.77 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$30.57). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Bank of America insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Bank of America

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Bank of America insiders own about US$424m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Bank of America Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Bank of America shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Bank of America insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Bank of America and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

