Bank of America exec's ex-boyfriend accused of beating her to death at California home

Antonio Planas
·2 min read

The son of a bank executive found his mother's body after she was allegedly beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend at her home last week, Los Angeles prosecutors said.

Michelle Annette Avan, 48, died from a "senseless act of violence" at the hands of ex-boyfriend Anthony Duwayne Turner, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement Monday. Turner has been charged with one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary.

"Ms. Avan was a leader in our community, and this senseless act of violence has resulted in a significant loss to us all,” Gascon said.

Michelle Avan attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 11, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif. (David Livingston / Getty Images file)
Michelle Avan attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 11, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif. (David Livingston / Getty Images file)

Turner, 52, of Westchester, entered Avan’s home Aug. 3, Gascon said, and left the following day. "The next day, the victim's son discovered her body inside the house," Gascon said.

Avan was a senior vice president at Bank of America and responsible for helping hire and develop talent, a company spokesman said Tuesday.

“We are devastated by the news. Michelle was a valued member of our company for more than 20 years and will be greatly missed,” Bank of America said in a statement.

Turner pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to NBC affiliate KNBC in Los Angeles.

Avan had two children and one grandchild, the news outlet reported.

KABC in Los Angeles reported Turner also worked with Avan.

The news outlet also reported Avan's son, Trevon, said: "My mom Michelle Avan didn't even have the opportunity to see her granddaughter turn 2," he said. "We're asking the public, we're asking everyone at home to please help us in making sure that this case gets the attention it deserves. And that we get justice for our mom, Michelle Avan."

Turner's attorney Kellen Davis said his client will be exonerated.

"Nothing about the allegations raised by the district attorney's office so far has been substantiated. Nor do we believe they will be substantiated," Davis said. "We look forward to redeeming Mr. Turner and his reputation through the court process."

David extended his sympathies to Avan's loved ones Tuesday night.

Turner remained jailed Tuesday night, Davis said.

Turner’s bail was set at $2,000,000, according to records with the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Those records showed Turner was arrested Thursday and booked into the Van Nuys Jail.

His next court date, per sheriff’s department records, was scheduled for next week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coaches charged with murder in heat-related death of Georgia high school basketball player

    Sixteen-year-old Imani Bell died of hyperthermia and kidney failure after running drills in excessive Georgia heat.

  • Pregnant woman killed in Southern California road rage incident

    A man has been arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while drunk following a car crash on Sunday near Los Angeles. The crash resulted in the deaths of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

  • $10K reward offered for information that leads to whereabouts of missing California campground owner

    The 52-year-old hasn’t been seen or heard from since August 2, 2021.

  • Woman blown away by boyfriend’s ‘objectifying’ surprise present

    A woman is furious at her boyfriend for getting her a bikini instead of a purse. She explained the situation on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum. While she was at the mall with her boyfriend, he complained about the price of a purse she wanted. She explained the situation on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum. While she was at the mall with her boyfriend, he complained about the price of a purse she wanted. "Me and my boyfriend Seth have been together for two years," she wrote. "Yesterday, we went out for date night. we decided to go hang out at the mall before going to dinner. While we were there, I came across an adorable purse that I loved. we decided to go hang out at the mall before going to dinner. While we were there, I came across an adorable purse that I loved. Before I could say anything, Seth looked at the price tag and said, 'Woah! $40.00? That's way too expensive'. I was kinda bummed, but I chuckled and told him I agree, it is too expensive. Shortly after this, I had to rush into the bathroom. After I came back, Seth said that he had a surprise to show me at dinner. I was excited because I figured he must've bought me something, maybe even the purse" . "Seth was holding up a hot pink bikini from the mall," she explained. "At first, I was confused, then I asked him how much it cost, and he told me $45.00!. "Seth was holding up a hot pink bikini from the mall," she explained. "At first, I was confused, then I asked him how much it cost, and he told me $45.00!. When it's something I want, it's too expensive, but when it's something he wants, price isn't a problem. He's furious with me, called me a spoiled brat, and said that I was being petty" . Reddit users thought the boyfriend was being selfish. "This wasn't a gift for you," a user wrote

  • Truck driver shortage ‘is about as bad as I’ve ever seen’: US Xpress CEO

    The need for workers is weighing on the trucking industry, where freight operators are struggling to raise wages fast enough to find drivers.

  • Maskless California man bullies the wrong 'Korean Uncle' as H Mart Ahjummas come to his defense

    A man who caused a ruckus after refusing to wear a mask at an H Mart in California was forced to leave the store as its manager and customers stood together to kick him out. Emilie Tan (@emilieeetan), who was shopping with her boyfriend, managed to film parts of the chaos. Tan told NextShark that they first found the man arguing with the manager at the back of the store.

  • Ohio Court Sentences Black Woman to 18 Months in Prison the Day After Giving White Woman Probation for Same Crime

    While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.

  • Colorado Woman Allegedly Killed by Trump-Loving Hubby Had an Affair, Cops Testify

    Courtesy Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeSuzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother-of-two who vanished without a trace while out on a bike ride on Mother’s Day last year, had a prolonged affair before her disappearance, investigators revealed in court on Monday.The shocking revelation came during the start of a two-day preliminary hearing for the trial of her husband, Barry, who is accused of killing the 49-year-old on May 10, 2020. Morphew, 53, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder a

  • A Teacher Died By Suicide After Being Arrested for Soliciting a Minor. His Family Says the Cops Went Rogue.

    Douglas PetersenOn July 31, 2019, Brian Petersen, a 39-year-old school teacher in Texas, went on the gay dating app Grindr and struck up a conversation with a man whose profile name was “Fresh Meat.”He asked how the man’s week was going and if he was “looking for something tonight,” according to a transcript of the chat obtained by The Daily Beast. “You into younger boys,” the man replied, apparently posing the question.When Petersen asked for the man’s age, he said “under 18.” Petersen suggeste

  • Former Houston pastor accused of molesting teen for 5 years

    The 46-year-old admitted and pleaded guilty to the molestation while as a pastor in Cypress Station. The victim was 13 when it started, prosecutors said.

  • Pastor accused of sex assault talks of 2nd victim in jail call with wife, Texas cops say

    “I’m a dead man,” the pastor told his wife in a phone call from jail, police say.

  • A Look at Andrew Cuomo’s Net Worth as He Resigns from Role as New York’s Governor

    Andrew Cuomo was sworn in as governor of New York in 2011 and announced August 10, 2021 that he would resign from office in 14 days following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, according to...

  • Nicole Brown’s sister on O.J. Simpson’s latest comments: DNA doesn’t lie

    Double murderer (per final judgment issued in a civil lawsuit) O.J. Simpson recently said he doesn’t go to Los Angeles because he doesn’t want to accidentally end up sitting next to the real killer of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. Nicole Brown’s sister predictably found remarks objectionable. Via TMZ.com, Tanya Brown said Simpson need not [more]

  • A cult following for Cameron Herrin has grown on TikTok since he was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the deaths of a mother and daughter

    Cameron Herrin, 21, was recently sentenced to 24 years in prison for hitting a mother and her daughter with his car.

  • Ex-LAPD cop charged with manslaughter in deadly Costco shooting

    On the night of June 14, 2019, Kenneth French and his parents, Russell and Paola, were shot by off-duty LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez while in line at a sample station at the store.

  • Parole allowed for man who buried California victim alive

    Gov. Gavin Newsom has allowed the release of a killer who served four decades in prison for the murder of a developmentally disabled California man who was buried alive, officials said Monday. Newsom took no action last Friday on the state parole board's latest decision granting parole to David Weidert, his office said Monday, meaning that Weidert, 58, is now eligible for release. Weidert received a life sentence for killing 20-year-old Fresno-area resident Michael Morganti in 1980 to cover up a $500 burglary.

  • Lyft driver arrested after police say he assaulted a country singer in Nashville and left her in a ditch

    Police said Albert Boakye pulled Clare Dunn from his vehicle by her shirt, grabbed her by her neck, and threw her into a ditch before driving off.

  • 2 brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago officer

    Two Chicago brothers have been charged in a weekend shooting during a traffic stop that left one police officer dead and another seriously wounded, the Chicago Police Department announced in a Monday press release. Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 29-year-old officer Ella French, as well as attempted murder and other charges. Officers had stopped a vehicle Saturday with two men and a woman inside just after 9 p.m., when a male passenger opened fire, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Sunday.

  • Police officials critical of CPD community team slain officer assigned to

    Chicago Police Officer Ella French was part of a special unit known as "Community Safety Team," but some of the force are critical of the team.

  • German teacher goes on trial in alleged cannibalism case

    Prosecutors say the man on trial met his victim, a 43-year-old German mechanic, on an online dating site a few hours before the September slaying, German news agency dpa reported. The suspect allegedly chopped up the man's body in his Berlin apartment and then spread parts of it in different neighborhoods of the city, dpa reported. The trial at a Berlin state court, which is expected to last until mid-October, is not the first of its kind in Germany.