Bank of America exec's ex-boyfriend accused of beating her to death at California home

The son of a bank executive found his mother's body after she was allegedly beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend at her home last week, Los Angeles prosecutors said.

Michelle Annette Avan, 48, died from a "senseless act of violence" at the hands of ex-boyfriend Anthony Duwayne Turner, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement Monday. Turner has been charged with one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary.

"Ms. Avan was a leader in our community, and this senseless act of violence has resulted in a significant loss to us all,” Gascon said.

Michelle Avan attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 11, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif. (David Livingston / Getty Images file)

Turner, 52, of Westchester, entered Avan’s home Aug. 3, Gascon said, and left the following day. "The next day, the victim's son discovered her body inside the house," Gascon said.

Avan was a senior vice president at Bank of America and responsible for helping hire and develop talent, a company spokesman said Tuesday.

“We are devastated by the news. Michelle was a valued member of our company for more than 20 years and will be greatly missed,” Bank of America said in a statement.

Turner pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to NBC affiliate KNBC in Los Angeles.

Avan had two children and one grandchild, the news outlet reported.

KABC in Los Angeles reported Turner also worked with Avan.

The news outlet also reported Avan's son, Trevon, said: "My mom Michelle Avan didn't even have the opportunity to see her granddaughter turn 2," he said. "We're asking the public, we're asking everyone at home to please help us in making sure that this case gets the attention it deserves. And that we get justice for our mom, Michelle Avan."

Turner's attorney Kellen Davis said his client will be exonerated.

"Nothing about the allegations raised by the district attorney's office so far has been substantiated. Nor do we believe they will be substantiated," Davis said. "We look forward to redeeming Mr. Turner and his reputation through the court process."

David extended his sympathies to Avan's loved ones Tuesday night.

Turner remained jailed Tuesday night, Davis said.

Turner’s bail was set at $2,000,000, according to records with the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Those records showed Turner was arrested Thursday and booked into the Van Nuys Jail.

His next court date, per sheriff’s department records, was scheduled for next week.