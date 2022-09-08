Bank of America to fund Black, Latino low-income financial institutions

Two national coalitions of minority-led community development financial institution (CDFI) leaders are set to receive $25 million in funding from Bank of America.

The National Alliance of Latino CDFI Executives (NALCE) and the African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs (The Alliance) announced the investment on Thursday, as part of the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders (NALCAB) National Conference in Washington.

Bank of America’s investment follows an announcement by the bank earlier this month of a program to boost Black and Latino homeownership by offering zero down payment and zero closing cost mortgages in certain communities.

CDFIs are financial institutions that serve disadvantaged communities that have little or no access to traditional banking.

The investment in NALCE and The Alliance is geared toward empowering financial institutions with cultural competency to aid their communities in building wealth.

“This example of Black and Latino alliances working collaboratively will serve as a model for other coalitions to effectively reach diverse communities of color,” said Marla Bilonick, CEO of NALCAB and chair of NALCE.

“We are thrilled to partner with NALCAB for this announcement as we further build our partnership. This is a historic investment from Bank of America that recognizes the importance of minority-led CDFIs and advances economic empowerment in their communities,” said Lenwood Long CEO of The Alliance.

CDFIs are increasingly important in communities without access to traditional banking, and they have a growing impact on the national economy.

“CDFIs are one of the most impactful vehicles for equitable economic investment in traditionally underinvested communities, yet the very CDFIs that are most qualified to serve our communities struggle to be equitably capitalized. This collaboration demonstrates that opportunities and impact are literally doubled when we work together,” said Bilonick.

For instance, a CDFI run by Chicanos Por La Causa, an anti-discrimination group started in the 1960s, was the third-largest lender in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) by dollar volume and the largest lender by number of loans in 2021.

Bank of America has invested more than $2 billion in 250 CDFIs throughout the country.

“We are working across our company to address important societal priorities, including racial equality and economic opportunity,” said Dan Letendre, CDFI executive at Bank of America.

“NALCAB and The Alliance member CDFIs are uniquely positioned to understand the issues faced by their communities, and bring to bear the necessary cultural and linguistic skills to serve them,” Letendre added.

