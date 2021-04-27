Bank of America Hires Veteran JPMorgan Banker Winnie Ng

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. has hired Winnie Ng, a long-serving investment banker from JPMorgan Chase & Co., to lead its Hong Kong dealmaking, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Ng, who spent about 17 years at JPMorgan, is going to join Bank of America as head of Hong Kong coverage in late July, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private. Ng will also be named co-head of Asia Pacific real estate investment banking, the people said.

JPMorgan has lost at least two veteran bankers in Hong Kong this month. Mac El-Omari, vice chairman of investment banking for Asia Pacific, announced that he is retiring from the bank after serving nearly three decades.

Ng tendered her resignation last week, the people said. The managing director was head of Hong Kong origination and corporate finance at JPMorgan, and was also the head of China and Hong Kong real estate investment banking. She took a family break of about four years, returning to the bank in 2010 as a vice president for investment banking, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Representatives for Bank of America and JPMorgan declined to comment.

JPMorgan hired Rita Chan last year as head of its real estate investment bank for Asia excluding Japan, Bloomberg News reported. Chan was previously with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

