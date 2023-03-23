Bank of America’s Kevin Sherlock Exits for Senior Role at BMO

Gillian Tan and Jeannine Amodeo
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp.’s co-head of global financial sponsors Kevin Sherlock has resigned to be head of leveraged finance and private capital at Bank of Montreal, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

New York-based Sherlock will join the Canadian lender’s investment banking arm BMO Capital Markets after a period of gardening leave, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity because the appointment isn’t yet public.

A BMO spokeswoman declined to comment. A BofA spokesman didn’t immediately have a comment. Sherlock didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sherlock worked at Bank of America and its predecessor Merrill Lynch since 2014. Before that, he spent over a decade at Deutsche Bank AG, where he was head of loan and high yield capital markets, and Bankers Trust for about four years until it was bought by Deutsche Bank in 1999, according to his LinkedIn profile and Finra records.

The bank has made senior hires across Wall Street in recent months including Sam Chaturvedi and Ryan Williams, both from Credit Suisse Group AG.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

