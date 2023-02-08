Bank of America, Lowe’s lead Charlotte companies on Fortune’s ‘Most Admired’ list

Eight of North Carolina’s nine firms on Fortune magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list for 2023 are based in the Charlotte region. All are repeat honorees, and many are fixtures on the list.

Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. leads the local contingent, ranking 37th among the 324 companies who made the list this year. And it is the fifth-ranked megabank in the nation. JPMorgan Chase & Co. takes the top spot among megabanks, ranking fifth on the overall list.

Mooresville-based Lowe’s Cos. Inc. is the next local company to appear on the ranking. It places 49th overall and fifth in the specialty retailer category. Home Depot Inc., the main competitor of Lowe’s, ranks first in that category and 20th on the overall list.

