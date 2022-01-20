Bank of America’s Moynihan Sees Lending Growth Driven by Small Businesses

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said the company’s customers are able to take on more debt, with demand driven by small businesses and those in the middle market.

“Clients have an ability to borrow to keep the economy going,” Moynihan said in television interview Thursday with Bloomberg’s David Westin. The bank expects growth in loan balances in the single digits this year. That depends, though, on the trajectory of the U.S. economy, Moynihan said.

His comments come after the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates. Earnings were driven by an increase in loan balances and lower costs. Overall revenue rose faster than expenses, which are expected to be flat this year.

Bank of America reported $50 billion of loan growth in the last quarter of 2021, Moynihan said. “You can expect us to grow faster than the economy,” with clients having more capacity to borrow, he said.

In the middle market and among small businesses, “we’re seeing more demand for loans,” indicating “more activity going forward,” Moynihan said. In the small-business sector, “we actually have seen 125%, 150%” of quarterly production “compared to where where it was before the pandemic, so not only have we gotten all the way back, we’re also growing and creating more loans per quarter, which again is good for the economy.”

The CEO also said he sees the investment-banking pipeline as “full” after a record 2021. “That revenue can come and go based on market activity” as well as companies’ decisions to “buy and sell.” For now, activity remains strong, Moynihan said.

Keeping expenses low has been a key driver for Bank of America. Still, rising compensation remains a challenge for the lender, as it does for firms throughout the finance industry. The bank is conscious of its headcount and is investing in employees, clients and technology to remain competitive, Moynihan said.

Also, with the Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates this year, Bank of America is monitoring the impact on markets, lending and future earnings growth, Moynihan said.

