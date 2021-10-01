Bank of America online banking system goes down locking thousands out of their accounts

Gustaf Kilander
·2 min read

Bank of America’s online banking system went down and locked thousands out of their accounts, but appeared to have started to allow some users back onto the platform as of midday.

The bank’s website was inaccessible on Friday morning, with the bank issuing a statement acknowledging that its online banking system was down.

The company posted a message to its customers on its site, telling them that the problem was being looked into and that their accounts were safe.

“Some customers may be unable to access Online Banking at this time. Your accounts continue to be secure,” the message said. “We are actively working to make our site available again to all of our customers as soon as possible.”

“We’re aware some clients are experiencing slowness as they try to access account information. We’re working to improve the situation asap. Client information remains safe and secure,” a spokesperson for the bank said, according to Insider.

According to DownDetector, the company received more than 12,000 complaints on Friday about not being able to log in.

Users said they were unable to transfer money, with some being worried that they may be unable to pay bills due on 1 October.

In September, the industry publication Global Finance named Bank of America the “Best Consumer Digital Bank in the United States” – prompting David Tyrie, the bank’s Chief Digital Officer to say that they are “delivering unmatched financial technology to help make our clients’ financial lives better”.

The bank was given the annual award based on its service for digital clients as well as site design and functionality for both web and mobile platforms.

JD Power also ranked the bank as number one for online and mobile banking.

“Bank of America ranks highest in banking mobile app satisfaction among national banks, with a score of 871. Chase (870) ranks second and Capital One (864) ranks third,” JD Power said in a press release.

In August, Bank of America said that “85 per cent of deposit transactions are being made through the Bank of America app, ATMs and other automated channels – driven by nearly 48 million checks deposited digitally during the second quarter alone”.

“More than 70 per cent of Bank of America clients are actively using digital channels for more of their needs, including 72 per cent of consumer and small business clients, 80 per cent of wealth management clients across Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, and 75 per cent of global banking clients,” the company added.

Read More

Trump's tax cuts added billions in profit for America's biggest bank — as poorest communities suffer worst impacts

Bank of America sends credit card offer to 'Lisa Is A Slut McIntire'

Bank of America returns to profit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America's online banking system went down Friday, locking thousands of customers out of their accounts

    Bank of America's online banking was inaccessible to many users Friday morning, but issues appeared to subside by midday.

  • Michael Gandolfini Says He Never Saw The Sopranos Before Auditioning for The Many Saints of Newark

    Michael Gandolfini stars as a young Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark, the prequel film to HBO's iconic series The Sopranos

  • Brian Laundrie – update: Arrest at parents’ home amid Gabby Petito demo as Dog the Bounty Hunter claims ‘lead’

    Follow the latest developments

  • I co-signed a refinance on a home my husband bought with his first wife. He never added me to the deed. If we divorce, do I get half?

    'He promised that if I co-signed, he would add me to the deed. After checking the assessor’s database, I found this was not the case.'

  • Melania’s secret service nickname was Rapunzel for never leaving the White House, Grisham book claims

    Several alleged instances of the relationship between the former first couple are also mentioned

  • Shocker: Judge Judy 'Recasts' Bailiff in New Judy Justice Show — Watch Trailer

    One of daytime TV’s longest-running partnerships has been thrown out of court. Judge Judy is taking her gavel to IMDb TV with a new courtroom show titled Judy Justice — airing weekdays beginning Monday, Nov. 1 on the streamer — and in a new trailer, she introduces the new cast of legal helpers that will […]

  • The Standard Emergency Savings Advice Was Wrong — How Much Do You Really Need?

    The standard advice on emergency savings has always been three to six months' worth of expenses or income. That was a tough--if not impossible--hill to climb for millions of Americans even before the...

  • How Much Money Should You Have in Your Brokerage Account by Age 60?

    Fidelity Investments recommends that workers save up enough money by age 67 to replace 10 times the amount of their ending salary. Many people have access to a 401(k) plan through work, and those who don't often open an IRA, or individual retirement account, instead. Both 401(k)s and IRAs are specifically earmarked for retirement, and as such, they come with certain rules.

  • Why this billionaire investor is all in on one electric vehicle maker

    Yahoo Finance Live chats with investing pioneer Alec Gores of The Group about his latest playing on the future of the automobile.

  • The dollar store is officially dead

    For years, Dollar Tree was the only big dollar-store chain that stuck to a $1 price cap. Inflation and investor pressure just put an end to that.

  • Tips on Declining Rental Car Insurance With Your Credit Card (Even If You Don’t Have a Car)

    When you rent a car, the rep will probably try to sell you extra coverage that people commonly refer to as rental insurance. It's not really insurance -- every car in every rental fleet is already...

  • Why Suze Orman says now is the time to sell your car

    There’s never been a better time to swap your ride for a wealthier future, she says.

  • Bombardier gets $534 million order for 20 Challenger 3500 jets

    The refreshed jet, named Challenger 3500, was launched earlier this month as Bombardier vies to protect its dominant share of the market and capitalize on higher demand for private flying during the pandemic. Bombardier, which has focused on paying down debt after facing a cash crunch in 2015, is under constant pressure to upgrade its expensive business jets in a market where wealthy buyers demand the latest features. The Challenger 3500 seats up to 10 passengers and comes with voice-controlled cabin systems for a number of functions like lighting and multimedia.

  • Seniors Are Making This Costly Mistake When Saving For Healthcare Expenses

    Older Americans have the opportunity to be healthier and wealthier, but an unsavvy financial tendency is ailing them. A large percentage of American seniors who are saving to cover healthcare expenses are skipping the tax-advantaged ways to accumulate such funds, … Continue reading → The post Seniors Are Making This Costly Mistake When Saving For Healthcare Expenses appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Millions of Americans Could Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check in 2022. Here's Why.

    Lawmakers are unlikely to pass another coronavirus relief bill to provide an additional stimulus check -- despite many calls for them to do so. When President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law in March, it provided for $1,400 stimulus payments for both adults and dependents. Most people received the $1,400 payments for their children already, as the government based the amount people received on the information provided on their 2020 tax returns.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • 2 Semiconductor Industry Stocks With Unstoppable Dividend Growth

    The semiconductor industry is not well known for its dividend stocks. Instead, it has traditionally attracted investors through price growth, with profits and cash flow often coming later. Many companies have kept that promise and an increasing number of well-established chip stocks offer meaningful payouts.

  • Lou Malnati’s Sold to Investment Firm Meritage

    (Bloomberg) -- Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, the Chicago-style, deep-dish pizza chain, has been sold to the private investment firm Meritage Group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure M

  • Tech giants brace for impact in India as new payments rule goes into effect

    Apple, Sony, Google, Zoom, PayPal and several other tech companies as well as scores of banks have cautioned customers and partners in India to expect a surge in declined transactions as the world’s second-largest internet market’s central bank enforces a new directive for the way recurring payments are processed in the country. The Reserve Bank of India’s directive, which goes into effect on Friday, requires banks, financial institutions and payment gateways to obtain additional approval for auto-renewables transactions worth over 5,000 Indian rupees ($67) from users by conducting notifications, e-mandates and Additional Factors of Authentication (AFA).