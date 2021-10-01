BofA Outage Shuts Out Thousands Online, Service Now Restored

Katherine Doherty
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp.’s online-banking platform went down for several hours Friday, leaving thousands of customers locked out of their accounts before service was restored.

The outage started in the morning and began to be resolved midday. Bank of America’s website and app were both at full capacity by 2 p.m. in New York, according to a company spokesman.

“Today, some of our clients experienced slowness accessing online or mobile-banking services,” the spokesman said in an email. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank is investigating the reason, he said. “All client information remains secure.”

User reports indicate Bank of America had problems starting around 10 a.m., according to Downdetector. More than 12,000 complaints were submitted, with customers saying they could not access their accounts to check balances or transfer money -- a common use of online banking on the first day of the month.

Digital engagement continues to grow at the company, with more clients using Bank of America’s app and website as their primary channels for everyday banking, borrowing and investing. The company has said it made more than 1,500 enhancements to digital features and platforms in 2020, and is on pace to surpass 2,000 enhancements this year.

(Updates with service being restored starting in first paragraph.)

