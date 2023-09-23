Bank of America robbery in Portsmouth: Police ask public to help identify this suspect

PORTSMOUTH — City police are seeking the public's help to identify the suspect in a robbery at Bank of America on Saturday morning.

The suspect fled from the 848 Islington St. bank and the crime was reported at 10:17 a.m. with a 911 call, police said.

The suspect stated he had a weapon but did not display one, police said, citing the initial investigation. Patrol officers, detectives and police dog Crash searched the area but did not locate the suspect. Police said the suspect got away with cash, but did not specify the amount, adding officers involved in the search collected evidence, but did not say what was collected.

Portsmouth police released surveillance images of the person they say is the suspect in a robbery of Bank of America at 848 Islington St. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

The suspect was described by police as a white male wearing a black winter hat and sunglasses with a black face covering, adding he fled across the street toward the railroad tracks.

City police said they spoke with witnesses, stating they are being assisted by New Hampshire State Police and the FBI.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect in surveillance photos to contact Portsmouth police Capt. Dave Keaveny at 603-610-7511.

Tips can be reported anonymously through Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling (603) 431-1199, via seacoastcrimestoppers.com and through the P3 mobile app available as a free download. Rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

