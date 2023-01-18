Bank of America says issue resolved after customers report problems with Zelle transactions

Bank of America told its customers they might experience issues with some of their Zelle transactions this week.

In a message through its app Wednesday, the Charlotte-based bank said Zelle transactions made between Jan. 14 and Jan. 17 “may be delayed in occurring and posting to accounts as requested.”

“Transfers will be completed and will appear in your account activity and balances as soon as possible,” the message reads. “We apologize for any delay or inconvenience.”

Many customers took to Twitter to complain about the issues, with several saying they had money missing from their bank accounts Wednesday.

Channel 9′s Dan Matics heard from several people who experienced the same problems. Some customers said the error pushed their bank accounts into the negative.

One customer who didn’t want to go on camera said she’s a tattoo artist and relies on Zelle for her business. She said she was missing thousands of dollars that she received through Zelle, and said she and others felt betrayed.

Raquel Carpio and her family rely on the service.

“Especially for a community like me and for Latinos, we rely on Zelle to send money to our friends and money to communities in other countries,” she said.

Carpio said she called Bank of America and waited an hour on hold with no help.

“It’s extremely frustrating because I never expect that. Bank of America is a big big bank,” she said. “Thankfully they just took $100 from my account…but those one hundred dollars are very very important to me.”

Seven banks, including Bank of America, use Zelle. It’s promoted as a fast and free way to send money to friends and family. But the blunder Wednesday even has consumer advocates scratching their heads.

A spokesperson for Bank of America told Channel 9 at about 4 p.m. Wednesday that the problem has been resolved and that any issues people experienced with their bank balance that day should be gone. The spokesperson didn’t immediately have information on how many customers were impacted or what caused the issue.

