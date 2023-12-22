Bank of America searching for metro Detroit teens for 2024 Student Leaders program

Calling all ambitious, fearless metro Detroit high school juniors and seniors.

Bank of America is searching for community-driven metro Detroit teens to apply to Bank of America's Student Leader Program in 2024.

Since 2004, Bank of America's Student Leader program has helped over 300 passionate students from nearly 100 communities around the country to connect with the tools and resources to make a difference in their local communities and prepare for success in the workplace through leadership training and work experience.

“At Bank of America, we recognize that early employment and community engagement experience for youth lead to new opportunities and success later in life,” said Bank of America President Matt Elliott in a written statement. “We see our Student Leaders program as a win-win scenario, enhancing the students’ capabilities for future careers and encouraging their senseof purpose to better understand the world around them and give back.”

Bank of America 2023 Student Leaders from metro Detroit.

Students participate in an eight-week paid summer internship program with local nonprofit organizations like Boys and Girls Club of America and Habitat for Humanity where they get hands-on with practical service work and life experience. In July, students take a trip to Washington, D.C., for the national Student Leaders summit, allowing students to see how nonprofits, governments, and businesses collaborate to meet local needs.

More: An international master and young Detroit chess players created 'stunning' scene at DIA

To become a Student Leader, students must be:

A high school junior or senior in Wayne, Oakland or Macomb counties.

Able to participate in an eight-week paid internship at a local nonprofit organization and work 35 hours a week, all while earning $17 per hour.

Legally authorized to work in the U.S. without sponsorship through the end of September 2024.

Able to participate in a week-long Student Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C. from July 22-27, 2024 with all expenses paid as part of their eight-week experience.

A student in good standing at their school.

Able to submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher, coach, guidance counselor or school administrator.

The application deadline is Jan. 17, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Students that apply will be notified of their application status by April 2024.

To start an application or find more information, click here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Bank of America Student Leader program 2024: How to apply