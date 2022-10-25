Bank of America updates its post-pandemic, return-to-office approach

Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. has updated its post-pandemic return-to-the-office policy, which varies depending on employee roles and functions. That’s after the bank announced in September it planned to issue new guidelines.

Roles that require in-office work, including employees at financial centers, will continue to be fully based in the office, according to a company memo seen by CBJ. Existing tools and programs, however, will provide flexibility.

BofA’s senior leaders will continue to be based in the office.

For positions that “generally need to function inside” offices, those employees will be allowed to work from home for a limited number of days a month, the bank said.

