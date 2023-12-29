Bank of America's Student Leaders program strives to empower change-makers in high school

Happy (almost) New Year!

Across the Coachella Valley, there's a palpable sense of joy and cheer in the air as local students embrace their winter break and college students return home to the desert to spend time with their families.

As we bid farewell to 2023, here's a roundup of educational updates to wrap up the year, including news about applications for the Bank of American Student Leaders program paid summer internship; AAUW's Palm Desert branch continuing to engage local middle school girls with STEM educational opportunities; and a dedicated educator from Moreno Valley Unified School District who will soon be commemorated for her exemplary service to the community.

The 2023 Bank of America Student Leaders at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., where they also attended the Student Leaders Summit.

Deadline approaching for high school juniors and seniors seeking summer internships in the community through Bank of America Student Leaders program

Community-minded high school juniors and seniors who are seeking summer internships at local nonprofits are encouraged to apply for the Bank of America Student Leaders program by Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Since 2004, more than 300 high school students from throughout the United States have participated in the program; 89 students have been from the Inland Empire.

Come late July, students will embark on a fully funded trip to Washington, D.C. for the Student Leaders Summit, where they will forge connections among their peers and become equipped with the tools and resources to enact change within their communities. This focus is what intrigued Katie Xin, a senior at Palm Desert High School to apply. She was one of four high school students from Riverside and San Bernardino counties who participated in the paid eight-week summer internship program in 2023.

"What is different about this program is its recognition of the need for both local and national change," she wrote in an email. "We need all voices in the room and I have seen how inequity in representation can stunt progress."

Xin, who was also the inaugural Riverside County Teen Poet Laureate, interned with Lift to Rise, a local nonprofit that works to increase housing stability and economic mobility in the Coachella Valley. "I would say one of my largest takeaways was how crucial every person is in making an impact. Working at Lift to Rise sustained my passion for community work," she said, adding that she cycled through its engagement, policy and marketing departments.

"I strongly believe every young person has the ability to make change, but I have heard from many of my peers that they feel powerless. Forging change and realizing your voice are gradual processes that may never end. It will not be easy (as much as I wish it were). You may still feel powerless at times," she said. "But In serving our communities, every person and effort counts. We are at a critical moment in determining the future of our world. I hope you will join us in ensuring it is bright."

AAUW Palm Springs secures grant to support STEM education for local middle school girls

American Association of University Women Coachella Valley President Kathi Farber, left, and La Quinta Middle School counselor Jared Goldman stand with seventh-grader Sasha Gomez in La Quinta, Calif., on Monday, April 24, 2023. Gomez is among a group of local girls awarded funding from AAUW-CV to attend a STEM camp this summer.

American Association of University Women's Palm Springs branch continues to make strides in fulfilling their fundraising goal to provide enriching educational opportunities for local students in the Coachella Valley. AAUW Palm Springs recently received a $2,500 grant from the city of La Quinta, which will enable at least two middle school girls to participate in the weeklong Tech Trek summer camp — an immersive program with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math.

"These programs provide invaluable educational, social and life experiences that truly have long-term impact for our Coachella Valley girls," said Kathi Farber, president of AAUW Palm Springs, in a statement.

Giselle Turner and Sasha Gomez, eighth graders from Colonel Mitchell Paige and La Quinta middle schools, respectively, previously told The Desert Sun that their experience at Tech Trek last summer was a "life-changing experience" that afforded them the opportunity to connect with fellow inquisitive minds who shared similar curiosities and passions.

"I think it's important that this program exists to just lead aspiring young girls in the direction that they may want to go but don't really know how to," Turner said.

Riverside County Spotlight: Moreno Valley Unified educator to be celebrated at Moreno Valley College next month

Kym Taylor is an African American Parent Involvement Specialist at Moreno Valley Unified School District. She'll be honored at Moreno Valley College's annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Ceremony on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Kym Taylor, a veteran educator and long-time resident of Moreno Valley, will be honored with the Moreno Valley College's Legacy Award on Friday, Jan. 19. Now in its 11th year of commemorating achievement through social justice and community, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Ceremony was created to honor those who embody the spirit of service as a lifelong promise to the Moreno Valley community.

After graduating from Canyon Springs High School in Moreno Valley, she returned to MVUSD, where she taught at Chaparral Hills Elementary, Badger Springs Middle and Vista del Lago High schools in Moreno Valley. She then became a guidance counselor at Valley View High School.

"A student leader in Moreno Valley's Black Student Union when she was growing up, Taylor wanted to give local youth the same opportunity to connect with mentors and leaders," said Micki Grayson, a faculty member at MVC who nominated Taylor for the award.

As an African American parent involvement specialist for Moreno Valley Unified School District, Taylor works to provide equity and access by fostering student and parent engagement activities. She's one of the co-founders of the school district's African American Advisory and African American Parent Advisory councils. She helped author the first blueprint for Riverside County African American Strategic Initiative to improve the educational outcomes of Black students.

"Taylor, literally, has impacted generations in Moreno Valley, the Inland Empire and beyond. This is not something she does, it is simply who she is," Grayson said. "Taylor's life poignantly answers a question posed by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ‘What are you doing for others?'”

