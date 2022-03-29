Bank analysts, investors antsy for spending outlook as inflation risks grow

FILE PHOTO: A man walks along Wall Street in New York
Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
·4 min read

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Analysts and investors of major Wall Street banks are eagerly anticipating any insight from executives on the outlook for consumer spending and borrowing, a key source of revenue, when first-quarter earnings are unveiled next month.

U.S. consumer spending has been rising for months as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic and Americans make up for lost time traveling, shopping and dining out, bankers and economists say.

Despite the momentum, there are signs that the end of pandemic-era financial aid and inflation hovering at 40-year-highs, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are beginning to hurt the finances of lower-income Americans.

Executives from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America and Wells Fargo & Co, which together bank around half of all U.S. households, have said for months the American consumer is in good health, spending more and using account balances, which grew during the pandemic, to pay down credit cards and other debt.

So far, they say, consumer spending appears to be holding up. But the outlook for income growth and the reality of higher costs on everyday goods signal trouble.

Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank, said its customers spent $63 billion in February on debit and credit cards, up 21% from a year ago, with higher spending on travel, dining, public transportation and gym memberships.

"We saw a strong continuation of payment and spending trends in February," said Mary Hines Droesch, head of consumer and small business products at Bank of America. "(The data) suggest more consumers are returning to the office and resuming more in-person activities."

U.S. retail sales in February rose more than 17% over last year, although month-to-month growth slowed slightly, as Americans came off a January spending spree, according to data from the U.S. Commerce Department.

"Despite record-high inflation and an 11-year low in consumer sentiment, U.S. consumption, especially retail sales, has proven resilient," said Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Consumer behavior was bolstered by a tight labor market, excess savings and "solid household balance sheets," she said.

More data will be available on April 13 when JPMorgan kicks off earnings season, followed by Wells Fargo on April 14 and Bank of America on April 18.

While people return to old spending habits - confidence about their prospects for meaningfully growing income over the next two years is at an eight-year-low, according to data from the University of Michigan, and economists say real incomes, a more specific measure of wealth, are cratering.

Goldman Sachs economic analyst Jason Briggs expects that real household income will only grow by 0.5% in 2022, and that income for the lowest-wage earners will decline this year because of inflation and the end of government assistance.

"The largest headwind to real spending growth in 2022 is very weak real income growth," Briggs wrote in a note to investors last week.

One area of lending - cars - is seeing a rise in delinquencies from borrowers who have the lowest-quality credit.

Delinquencies on auto loans rose in February for the ninth-straight month, led by sub-prime borrowers, according to a report from Manheim Consulting. The report also found that the percentage of sub-prime auto loans in serious delinquency was at its highest rate since 2006, although the proportion of overall loans that are subprime has been hovering near record lows.

The New York Federal Reserve last week identified another possible reason for trouble on the horizon: 37 million federal student loan borrowers will have to start making payments again starting in May.

Payments on federal student loans have been suspended since March 2020 when the government temporarily placed these loans in administrative forbearance.

Meanwhile, the 10 million borrowers with private student loans who had to continue making payments "struggled with their debt," New York Fed research analysts wrote.

"The difficulties faced by these borrowers in managing their (private) student loans and other debts suggest that (federal student loan) borrowers will face rising delinquencies once forbearance ends and payments resume," New York Fed researchers wrote in a blog post.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Bernard Orr)

Recommended Stories

  • Earn interest on Bitcoin with Haru Invest

    Today, with the rise of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, many people are looking to generate money by investing in Bitcoin or crypto assets. People often choose to invest in various other physical and digital assets and Bitcoin preferences.

  • Kuaishou Sales Top Estimates in Defiance of China Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology’s revenue beat estimates, defying China’s economic slowdown despite intensifying competition with TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsChin

  • Silver bullet or fool's gold? Ghana's e-tax marred by scepticism

    Everything changed for Ghanaian storekeeper Isaac Siaw when his telecoms provider launched mobile payments for business in 2017. But as parliament considers a new 1.75% tax on electronic payments, known as the 'e-levy', Siaw said he may return to cash full-time. Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta proposed the e-levy in November to widen the tax net, but opposition was so fierce that it caused a brawl in parliament a month later, and it failed to pass.

  • EXCLUSIVE: What Q2's Launch Of Helix Means For Financial Services Brands Like NYDIG

    Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO), a provider of digital transformation solutions for banks and lending institutions, announced its introduction of Helix, a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offer. At its core, Helix is a cloud-native core that enables banks, credit unions, fintechs and consumer brands to embed banking into their ecosystems. One such brand using Helix is NYDIG, a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) company fusing tech with institutional-grade finance to usher in a new era of financial products. Through

  • Private Equity Real Estate Investment Offering For Boutique Hotel In Sonoma County's Wine Region

    The private equity real estate investment platform CrowdStreet launched a new offering for The Sandman Santa Rosa Hotel, with a targeted investor internal rate of return (IRR) of 17%. The 135-key independent hotel is situated on 2.79 acres in the heart of Santa Rosa, CA. The hotel serves as an ideal launchpad for visitors exploring Sonoma’s renowned wine country region. Investment Highlights: The offering is being sponsored by Yang Capital, a boutique real estate investor that has owned the prop

  • Crypto Privacy Positions Harden Ahead of Crunch EU Vote

    Lawmakers don’t appear swayed by crypto industry claims as they consider applying anti-laundering identification rules to the sector, but some argue their plans are unworkable or unlawful.

  • NFL’s Bills to Get $600 Million From New York in Hochul Stadium Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- New York state taxpayers would spend $600 million to help build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills with a capacity of least 60,000 people as part of a proposal by Governor Kathy Hochul. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksVanguard Stumbles In Pivot

  • Amazon erases 2022 losses, Skechers partners with Martha Stewart, Hycroft Mining shares spike

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers, including Hycroft Mining's continued shares spike following AMC's investment.

  • Ukraine war could impact timing of Porsche AG listing, Porsche SE says

    The timing of a possible listing of Porsche AG, currently foreseen for the fourth quarter of the year, could be pushed back by the conflict in Ukraine if it drags on, Porsche SE's finance chief said on Tuesday. "We cannot rule out, if the conflict lasts a longer time, that this could have potential implications on the listing," Johannes Lattwein said at a press conference to mark the company's release of its annual results. Still, teams on all sides were working hard to get the IPO done in the fourth quarter of this year and position Porsche AG as a positive investment on capital markets, Porsche SE chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch added.

  • UAE, Saudi say OPEC+ should not play politics

    The energy ministers of Saudia Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, key members of OPEC+, said on Tuesday the producers' group should not engage in politics as pressure mounted on them to take action against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Asked by the moderator at an industry event about whether OPEC+ has a moral responsibility to expel Russia from the group, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said "everybody leaves his politics at the door" when they hold meetings. OPEC+ has come under increasing pressure to pump more crude since Russia, the largest producer in the OPEC+ group, invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and Western nations enacted sanctions in response that have curtailed Russian oil exports.

  • Cement maker Holcim to quit Russian market

    Holcim is exiting the Russian market, the world's biggest cement-maker said on Tuesday, the latest western company to quit the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "The Holcim Board of Directors has decided to initiate the process to exit the Russian market in line with the company's values to operate in the most responsible manner," the Swiss company said in a statement. "This decision to divest the Russian business followsHolcim's previous announcement to suspend all capital investments in the market," Holcim added.

  • Analyst: Shanghai lockdown driving down oil prices will be 'very, very short-lived'

    Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss declining price action around crude oil as China experiences COVID lockdowns, additional pressures on the energy market from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and American gas prices ahead of the summer driving season.

  • No papal apology at historic Vatican meeting

    STORY: Canada's indigenous leaders say they've waited for this moment for years - even decades. This is their first ever Vatican meeting with the Catholic pope.Representatives from the Métis and Inuit nations met with Pope Francis on Monday.They asked for unfettered access to Church records on residential schools and institutions - where more than 150,000 indigenous children were sent to be stripped of their culture and heritage. Many were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition.The President of the Métis National Council, Cassidy Caron, said Francis was attentive during the meeting but no apology for the church’s role in the schools took place. "He listened and he nodded along when our survivors told their stories. You know, our survivors did an incredible job in that meeting of standing up and telling their truths.''Some residential school survivors like Martha Greig say an apology is needed. “A genuine heartfelt apology would be a first step to start wanting to start healing… But more so for my, my fellow former students and a lot of them have now passed away but it’s also their children that are affected as well. So it would mean more so important to them, to move on.” Residential schools came to the public’s attention again last year with the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former site. Hundreds more unmarked burial sites have been found since. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called the practice of sending children to the institutions "cultural genocide." The last residential school closed in 1996.CARON: "Untold numbers have left us without having their truths heard and their pain acknowledged. Without ever receiving the very basic humanity and healing they so rightfully deserved. That is nothing short of a travesty, both of justice and of conscience. And while the time for acknowledgement and apology and atonement is long overdue it is never too late to do the right thing."Caron said she was not disappointed with the lack of an apology on Monday - because the indigenous want him to do so in Canada.Vatican sources say the pope will be likely making a trip this summer.

  • Apple’s Best Run Since 2003 Brings $3 Trillion Back in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares are heading for their longest winning streak since 2003, when the iPhone hadn’t even launched and Nokia Oyj was still one of the top cellphone makers in the world.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, W

  • Russian secret-service agents seized millions of dollars' worth of Swiss luxury watches from Audemars Piguet in apparent retaliation against sanctions

    In February, Switzerland departed from its historically neutral status to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Zelle warns about scams, says it’s not responsible for funds stolen through app

    Money gone in seconds. That’s what’s happening to millions of customers who rely on the popular money-transferring app Zelle.

  • ‘The dam finally broke’: 10-year Treasury yields spike to breach top of downward trend channel seen since mid-1980s, says Deutsche Bank

    Yields on the 10-year Treasury note have spiked through the top line of a downward trend channel tracing back to the mid-1980s, with surging inflation and the Federal Reserve’s reaction to it sparking questions over whether the long-term trend will imminently end, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • ‘Is this a good deal, or should I run for the hills?’ My boyfriend of five years wants me to give him a $165,000 loan using his house as collateral

    ‘He tells me this is a great deal for me, as I am protected because of the equity in the house, and that I’m earning 5% on my money.’

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Crypto Right Now, This Would Be It

    Waves is becoming increasingly valuable as decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens continue to gain in popularity.

  • Sen. Baldwin urges Kohl's to reject offers, raises Shopko example

    Wisconsin’s Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin entered the fray over the future of home-state retailer Kohl’s Corp., advising the company’s board to reject offers that would threaten the company’s finances or imperil jobs — while raising the specter of an outcome like the Shopko Stores bankruptcy.