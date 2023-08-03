The Bank was backed into a corner

Andrew Bailey

The Bank of England increase of a quarter of one per cent, 5.25 per cent, was almost inevitable. The Bank faced pressure not to be out of line with the US and the European central banks, who raised interest rates by the same margin at their last meeting. It would have been “brave” not to have raised rates as it has been “priced in” by financial markets. In other words, their credibility to fight inflation rested on doing what was expected, with any alternative raising fundamental questions.

The Bank has low credibility and lacks belief in their forecasting prowess (witness the appointment of former US Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke to look at the bank’s predictive model). There would have been an adverse market reaction, in the form of a rise in long term interest rates and a fall in the value of the pound, had there not been an interest rate rise.

The financial markets are also pricing for at least two more interest rate hikes from the central bank before the end of the year. Accordingly, the bank members acted as expected. There was a majority of six to three in favour of a 0.25 percentage point increase in Bank rate, with one member wanting to leave rates at 5 per cent and two wanting to hike by 0.5 per cent.

The independent group of economists that shadow the Bank, and which I chair, came to a different view in our latest meeting. We concluded that a rate rise was not necessary because it would take some time for previous rate rises to take effect, that the UK economy is stagnant, that money supply is already contracting, and that falling commodity prices will have a more significant future effect on lowering inflation than further hikes in interest rates.

Using interest rates to tackle inflation driven by a global increase in food and energy prices is a blunt instrument. It will severely damage the real economy for no additional gains in lower inflation. The US Federal Funds Rate at 5.25 per cent seems more consistent given that their economy expanded at a 2.4 per cent annual rate in Q2 after a 2 per cent annual rate in Q1. On the other hand, the UK economy is in a different position, with GDP growth of 0.1 per cent in Q1 and something similar expected in Q2.

The euro area’s performance is closer to that of the UK than the US. And in the eurozone, the primary official lending rate is 4.25 per cent. The UK rate of 5.25 per cent seems like overkill by comparison. Though the European average inflation rate of 5.5 per cent is lower than the UK’s 7.9 per cent, forward-looking forecasts suggest that UK inflation will fall back to around 6.5 per cent when the July figures are released later in August.

However one looks at this, the UK central bank is now taking a tough line on inflation, and that will be at the cost of economic growth.

Trevor Williams is chair of the IEA Shadow Monetary Policy Committee and former chief economist at Lloyds Banks

