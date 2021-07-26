Bank bag full of cash stolen off passenger seat at Houston gas station, HPD said
In the video, you see a person sneaking up toward the victim's passenger door as the heist happens. Now, police believe a team of robbers did this.
Police say the luxury sports car was speeding when it hit a woman driving a Hyundai. Both vehicles were mangled in the wreck.
When the European Union laid out the details of a measure to tax carbon at its borders earlier this month, all eyes turned across the Atlantic to see how the U.S. would respond. Would the Biden Administration, as it forges ahead with its own ambitious plans to reduce emissions in the U.S., take action to make sure foreign imports face the same climate costs as products made domestically? American officials, so far, have sought to thread a needle on the sticky question, suggesting a carbon tax on imports to the U.S. as a distant possibility without seeming too enthusiastic about it.
Croatia's plan to put famous inventor Nikola Tesla on its euro coins has sparked criticism in Serbia, whose central bank said Monday it would take the issue to the EU.
Here is a list of the 10 greatest performances by boxers 40 or older.
The fire that devastated Lytton is still burning – and First Nation residents say the lack of help from the British Columbia government has been ‘sickening’ Aftermath of the fire in Lytton. Photograph: Cole Burston/For The Guardian Vince Abbott had an afternoon of fishing planned – he was going angling for spring salmon in the nearby river – when he heard shouts of panic and felt a searing heat. After three punishing days of record-breaking temperatures in the Canadian village of Lytton earlier
Heather Bone named the party her 'wake me up before you go-go'.
The U.S. women's gymnastics team is almost certain to leave some U.S. women out of the all-around and event finals.
The exchange is the latest in a war of words between the Republican leader and the former caucus chair over January 6th and former President Trump.
As of Sunday, the CDC said 69% of American adults had received at least one shot, falling short of the Biden's goal of hitting 70% before July 4.
The chair of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in a New York courtroom days after he was freed on $250 million bail. (July 26)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is the world's largest generic pharmaceutical manufacturer, with roughly 120 billion tablets and capsules produced annually. The company has over 37,000 employees and a presence in 60 countries. One of every 11 generic prescriptions in the U.S. is filled with Teva products.
If Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wants more weapons, would he want to reunite with Houston Texans WR Randall Cobb in Green Bay?
"We are seeing far too many people being arrested by our officers going jail and coming right back out and committing those same crimes in our community. There has to be some level of accountability," said Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.
Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal is a silver medalist at the Olympics at just 13, but viral fame is a “been there, done that” for the powerhouse athlete Among the many talented young athletes kicking butt in their respective sports in Tokyo for the Summer Games right now is Rayssa Leal, a Brazilian skateboarder who took []
Senators and the White House were locked in intense negotiations Monday to salvage a bipartisan infrastructure deal, with pressure mounting on all sides to wrap up talks and show progress on President Joe Biden’s top priority. Despite weeks of closed-door discussions, senators from the bipartisan group blew past a Monday deadline set for agreement on the nearly $1 trillion package. Instead they hit serious roadblocks over was how much would be spent on public transit and water infrastructure and whether the new spending on roads, bridges, broadband and other projects would be required to meet federal wage requirements for workers.
Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav will bolster India's batting lineup for their Test series in England after being named as injury replacements on Monday.
Canada pitched a big league sister act at Italy in the Olympic softball tournament. Danielle Lawrie, the 34-year-old sister of former major leaguer Brett Lawrie, allowed an unearned run and four hits over three innings in Canada's 8-1, six-inning victory over Italy on Monday. Regula (1-0), the 39-year-old sister of retired All-Star outfielder Jason Bay, struck out five in three hitless innings.
The beautiful baby was born with a rare condition called hyperinsulinism.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is resuming his push for a "state-of-the-art" arena on the National Western Center campus.Why it matters: Development plans that included the arena were put on hold during the pandemic, following a nosedive in Denver's lodger's tax, which was intended to pay for part of the project. The goal is to bring new life to the rundown Western Center complex and turn the campus into a year-round destination for Denverites and tourists alike. Get market news worthy of your tim
NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that health officials are considering revising masking guidelines for vaccinated Americans.Why it matters: Fauci said that the United States is "going in the wrong direction" as cases surge across the country, driven by the more contagious Delta variant.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."If you look at the inflection of the curve of new cases and, as you said in the run-in to this intervi