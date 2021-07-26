Bank bag full of cash stolen off passenger seat at Houston gas station, HPD said

In the video, you see a person sneaking up toward the victim's passenger door as the heist happens. Now, police believe a team of robbers did this.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 drivers killed when speeding car loses control on Westheimer

    Police say the luxury sports car was speeding when it hit a woman driving a Hyundai. Both vehicles were mangled in the wreck.

  • John Kerry on Border Carbon Tax: The U.S. Doesn't Want to Push Others Away

    When the European Union laid out the details of a measure to tax carbon at its borders earlier this month, all eyes turned across the Atlantic to see how the U.S. would respond. Would the Biden Administration, as it forges ahead with its own ambitious plans to reduce emissions in the U.S., take action to make sure foreign imports face the same climate costs as products made domestically? American officials, so far, have sought to thread a needle on the sticky question, suggesting a carbon tax on imports to the U.S. as a distant possibility without seeming too enthusiastic about it.

  • Serbia fumes over Croatia's plan to put Tesla on euro coins

    Croatia's plan to put famous inventor Nikola Tesla on its euro coins has sparked criticism in Serbia, whose central bank said Monday it would take the issue to the EU.

  • Ageless wonders: Greatest performances by fighters 40 and older

    Here is a list of the 10 greatest performances by boxers 40 or older.

  • ‘There’s nothing left in Lytton’: the Canadian village destroyed by wildfire – picture essay

    The fire that devastated Lytton is still burning – and First Nation residents say the lack of help from the British Columbia government has been ‘sickening’ Aftermath of the fire in Lytton. Photograph: Cole Burston/For The Guardian Vince Abbott had an afternoon of fishing planned – he was going angling for spring salmon in the nearby river – when he heard shouts of panic and felt a searing heat. After three punishing days of record-breaking temperatures in the Canadian village of Lytton earlier

  • Woman with cancer hosts her own wake: 'I wanted people to be able to say goodbye'

    Heather Bone named the party her 'wake me up before you go-go'.

  • Several US women's gymnasts to likely be left out of all-around, event finals because of two-per-country rule

    The U.S. women's gymnastics team is almost certain to leave some U.S. women out of the all-around and event finals.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney says Rep. Kevin McCarthy is 'childish' after he calls her a 'Pelosi Republican'

    The exchange is the latest in a war of words between the Republican leader and the former caucus chair over January 6th and former President Trump.

  • The vaccine mandate 'tipping point': These entities are requiring vaccines as the Delta variant spreads

    As of Sunday, the CDC said 69% of American adults had received at least one shot, falling short of the Biden's goal of hitting 70% before July 4.

  • Trump inaugural committee chair appears in court

    The chair of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in a New York courtroom days after he was freed on $250 million bail. (July 26)

  • Analyst Report: Teva Phar Inds Lt

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is the world's largest generic pharmaceutical manufacturer, with roughly 120 billion tablets and capsules produced annually. The company has over 37,000 employees and a presence in 60 countries. One of every 11 generic prescriptions in the U.S. is filled with Teva products.

  • Are the Texans on the verge of trading WR Randall Cobb to the Packers?

    If Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wants more weapons, would he want to reunite with Houston Texans WR Randall Cobb in Green Bay?

  • Law enforcement promises 'maximum charges' in Oakland crime crackdown

    "We are seeing far too many people being arrested by our officers going jail and coming right back out and committing those same crimes in our community. There has to be some level of accountability," said Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

  • Viral Skateboarder Rayssa Leal Wins Olympic Medal At Just 13

    Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal is a silver medalist at the Olympics at just 13, but viral fame is a “been there, done that” for the powerhouse athlete Among the many talented young athletes kicking butt in their respective sports in Tokyo for the Summer Games right now is Rayssa Leal, a Brazilian skateboarder who took []

  • Senators, White House in talks to finish infrastructure bill

    Senators and the White House were locked in intense negotiations Monday to salvage a bipartisan infrastructure deal, with pressure mounting on all sides to wrap up talks and show progress on President Joe Biden’s top priority. Despite weeks of closed-door discussions, senators from the bipartisan group blew past a Monday deadline set for agreement on the nearly $1 trillion package. Instead they hit serious roadblocks over was how much would be spent on public transit and water infrastructure and whether the new spending on roads, bridges, broadband and other projects would be required to meet federal wage requirements for workers.

  • Shaw, Yadav to join India squad in England

    Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav will bolster India's batting lineup for their Test series in England after being named as injury replacements on Monday.

  • Lawrie, Regula, sisters of MLBers, pitch 4-hitter for Canada

    Canada pitched a big league sister act at Italy in the Olympic softball tournament. Danielle Lawrie, the 34-year-old sister of former major leaguer Brett Lawrie, allowed an unearned run and four hits over three innings in Canada's 8-1, six-inning victory over Italy on Monday. Regula (1-0), the 39-year-old sister of retired All-Star outfielder Jason Bay, struck out five in three hitless innings.

  • Family is stunned when newborn baby has a full head of hair

    The beautiful baby was born with a rare condition called hyperinsulinism.&nbsp;

  • Denver mayor pushes for new arena in $450 million infrastructure package

    Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is resuming his push for a "state-of-the-art" arena on the National Western Center campus.Why it matters: Development plans that included the arena were put on hold during the pandemic, following a nosedive in Denver's lodger's tax, which was intended to pay for part of the project. The goal is to bring new life to the rundown Western Center complex and turn the campus into a year-round destination for Denverites and tourists alike. Get market news worthy of your tim

  • Fauci: New masking guidelines for vaccinated Americans under "active consideration"

    NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that health officials are considering revising masking guidelines for vaccinated Americans.Why it matters: Fauci said that the United States is "going in the wrong direction" as cases surge across the country, driven by the more contagious Delta variant.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."If you look at the inflection of the curve of new cases and, as you said in the run-in to this intervi