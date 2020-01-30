Bank of Botetourt sets record earnings in 2019; Board votes to increase dividend

BUCHANAN, Va., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) announced today that it has filed its Call Report with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and reports the following unaudited financial results for year ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the fiscal year ended 2019 amounted to $4,979,000, marking the highest recorded earnings in the Bank's 120-year history. This amount compares to $4,300,000 for the same period of 2018, representing an increase of $679,000 or 15.8%. Both basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to $2.90 at December 31, 2019 compared to $2.98 one year prior. Book value was $28.12 at December 31, 2019 as compared to $26.55 one year prior. As a result of the solid financial performance, the Board of Directors voted to increase the quarterly dividend payment from $0.16 to $0.175 per share, or $0.70 per share annualized which is payable on February 18, 2020 to shareholders of record February 11, 2020. This represents an increase in dividend payment of 9.4%

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Bank reported net income amounting to $1,238,000 or $0.72 per basic share in the fourth quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $836,000 or $0.57 per basic share, for the same period last year.

At December 31, 2019, select financial highlights include:

Return on average assets of 1.07%

Return on average equity of 10.31%

Net loan growth of 10.8%

Total deposit growth of 12.4%

Total asset growth of 13.1%

Seven consecutive years of increased dividend payments

President & CEO, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated, "We are so happy to share the results of the Bank's solid performance in 2019. Strong loan growth combined with a favorable local economy allowed our Bank to surpass earnings expectations. As a result, the Board of Directors voted to increase the dividend payment to our shareholders."

Management Discussion & Analysis

Results of Operations

The Bank realized strong loan demand in 2019 as gross loans increased 10.8%. The generation of new loans during a favorable local economic period was a positive contributor to the Bank's interest income and net income. Total interest income increased by $2,865,000 in 2019 as compared to 2018 due primarily to an increase in loan interest income. The increase was a result of loan growth and to a lesser extent an increase in interest earned on excess funds at due from depository institutions and federal funds sold. Interest expense increased by $1,432,000 during the period due to the increase in interest-bearing deposits, competitive interest rates paid on the deposits, and interest expense related to an advance on borrowed funds during the year. As a result, net interest income increased by $1,433,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same time period in 2019.

The provision for loan losses was $830,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019 and $470,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018. While asset quality remains stable, the increase in the provision is primarily due to the growth of the portfolio. In addition, management recognized a reserve for exposure related to a watchlist loan relationship. Net charge-offs increased by $29,000 from $219,000 for year ended December 31, 2018 to $248,000 for 2019.

Noninterest income increased by $491,000, or 15.9%, to $3,583,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $3,092,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase is attributable primarily to gains on loans held for sale, service charge fee income on deposit accounts, income from sales of brokerage services and annuities, and to a lesser extent an increase in income from title services by our subsidiaries.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, noninterest expense increased by $602,000, or 4.7%, from $12,688,000 at December 31, 2018 to $13,290,000 at December 31, 2019. The increase is primarily a result of increases in salaries and benefits, marketing expense, franchise tax assessment, and ATM and debit card related expenses. These expenses were partially offset by a decrease in collections expense when compared to the prior period. In addition, these expenses were also partially offset by the Small Bank Assessment Credits from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank used $95,600 in credits in 2019 for FDIC insurance assessment, thereby reducing expenses by the same amount. All credits were used at December 31, 2019 and expense reduction will not recur in 2020.