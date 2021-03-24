Bank Bradesco SA Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of Bank Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $4.73 per share and the market cap of $41.8 billion, Bank Bradesco SA stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Bank Bradesco SA is shown in the chart below.





Because Bank Bradesco SA is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which is estimated to grow 6.99% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Bank Bradesco SA has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.58, which is worse than 76% of the companies in Banks industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Bank Bradesco SA at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Bank Bradesco SA is poor. This is the debt and cash of Bank Bradesco SA over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Bank Bradesco SA has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $16 billion and earnings of $0.332 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Banks industry. Overall, the profitability of Bank Bradesco SA is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Bank Bradesco SA over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Bank Bradesco SA is -3.3%, which ranks worse than 84% of the companies in Banks industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Banks industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Bank Bradesco SA's ROIC was 0.00, while its WACC came in at 34.15. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Bank Bradesco SA is shown below:

In conclusion, Bank Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Banks industry. To learn more about Bank Bradesco SA stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

