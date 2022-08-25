Bank branch ex-manager in Gadsden sentenced on federal charges

Aug. 25—A former branch manager at the BBVA bank in Gadsden was sentenced today for embezzling almost $200,000, according to an official press release.

Dorinda Lynn Lumpkin, 48, of Gadsden, was sentenced to a year and a day for embezzling "at least" $184,250 from the Gadsden branch of BBVA where Lumpkin worked between 2017 and 2020, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern Alabama District Prim Escalona stated in a press release.

Lumpkin was sentenced by Federal Judge Corey Maze in a Birmingham federal court.

The release stated that Lumpkin was able to obtain the funds by preparing and approving debit tickets that authorized transactions from a deceased customer.

"The defendant abused her position as a bank employee and used it to steal money from a grieving family," Escalona said. "We thank our outstanding law enforcement partners at the United States Secret Service for bringing her to justice and for their continued efforts to safeguard America's financial systems."

U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis stated in the release that Lumpkin "violated the trust" of the customers and her employer, and said he found it "appalling" that she would take advantage of a family who had lost a loved one.

The U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force investigated the case, according to the release, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward J. Canter was the prosecutor.