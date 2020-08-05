Bank burglar skips the cash but steals a hard-to-find item in pandemic, Iowa cops say

A bank burglary suspect is accused of stealing an item that’s been hard to find in the pandemic but leaving the cash behind, Iowa police say.

Sioux City police first went to a burglary at a counseling center early Tuesday morning but haven’t found anything missing, according to a news release.

Then they went to the Security National Bank and saw a window was smashed, allowing the burglar to enter the lobby, police say. However, all that was missing from the bank was hand sanitizer.

Officers caught up with the burglary suspect when they were called about a break-in at an Italian restaurant and found him inside the business, police say.

Mark Gray, 39, was arrested and charged with three burglary offenses.

Consumers have been stocking up on hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration responded in June by temporarily allowing some impurities in the product to speed up production, Fox News reported.

