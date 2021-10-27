Bank of Canada Accelerates Potential Timing of Rate Hikes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Theophilos Argitis
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada ended its bond-buying stimulus program and accelerated the potential timing of future interest rate increases amid worries that supply disruptions are driving up inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a statement on Wednesday, policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem announced they would stop growing holdings of Canadian government bonds, ending a quantitative easing program that has poured hundreds of billions into the financial system since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They also signaled they could be ready to hike borrowing costs as early as April, as supply constraints limit the economy’s ability to grow without fueling inflation.

The Canadian dollar soared and bonds were hit hard. The loonie jumped to C$1.2321 per U.S. dollar as of 10:39 a.m., up more than 0.5%. Two-year benchmark yields rose about 20 basis points to 1.065%

Macklem maintained his pledge not to raise the benchmark overnight policy rate until the recovery is complete, but officials now believe that will happen in the “middle quarters” of 2022, rather than the second half of next year as previously thought.

The language will reinforce market expectations the Bank of Canada is poised to quickly pivot to a tightening cycle amid growing price pressures. Investors are anticipating the Canadian central bank will start raising interest rates within the next six months, with markets pricing in four rate hikes next year.

“Shortages of manufacturing inputs, transportation bottlenecks, and difficulties in matching jobs to workers are limiting the economy’s productive capacity,” policy makers said in the statement. “Although the impact and persistence of these supply factors are hard to quantify, the output gap is likely to be narrower than the bank had forecast.”

Reinvestment Phase

The Bank of Canada released details of how it will implement the “reinvestment phase” of bond purchases in a market notice. It said it would maintain keep its total stock of government of Canada bonds roughly constant, reducing its purchases in the primary and secondary markets.

Most recently, weekly bond purchases had been C$2 billion. Macklem is scheduled to provide more insight into his policy decision at an 11 a.m. press conference.

The Bank of Canada has been using two major tools to keep borrowing costs low: maintaining its policy interest rate near zero and buying up Canadian government bonds from investors to keep longer-term borrowing costs in check.

The benchmark interest rate was left unchanged at 0.25% on Wednesday. The central bank has increased its bond holdings by about C$350 billion since the start of the pandemic.

The more hawkish tone at the bank on Wednesday comes even amid a less rosy outlook for the economy. The central bank cut its growth estimates for both 2021 and 2022, but officials said much of that reflects worse-than-expected supply disruptions in the global economy.

Because of those disruptions, the Bank of Canada marked down estimates of “supply” by more than their downward revisions to output. That means the central bank now sees less excess capacity in the economy, and less reason to accommodate demand with cheap borrowing costs. The build-up of inflationary pressures also appears to be testing the Bank of Canada’s patience. The Bank of Canada revised higher its forecasts for inflation -- to 3.4% in both 2021 and 2022.

“The main forces pushing up prices -- higher energy prices and pandemic-related supply bottlenecks -- now appear to be stronger and more persistent than expected,” policy makers said. “The bank is closely watching inflation expectations and labor costs to ensure that the temporary forces pushing up prices do not become embedded in ongoing inflation.”

In the accompanying Monetary Policy Report that contains the Bank of Canada’s new forecasts, policy makers also said upside risks to inflation have become a greater concern because price increases are above the central bank’s 1% to 3% control range.

(Updates with market reaction in fourth paragraph and information on bond reinvestment)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook Ends Below Key Level for First Time Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. shares tumbled on Tuesday, with the social-media company ending below a key level for the first time in months in the wake of a disappointing forecast and quarterly report.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruptio

  • U.K.’s Sunak Cuts Air and Fuel Taxes Days Before COP26

    (Bloomberg) -- Just days before the U.K. will host 197 countries for key global climate change talks, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak promised to cut taxes on fuel and flying.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaIn his budget speech on Wednesday, Sunak said he wanted to encourage more people to take short-haul flights within the U.K.,

  • Brewers Bet Lower-Alcohol Drinks Will Bolster Sales in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s brewers, battered by the drop-off in restaurant and bar sales during Covid-19 restrictions, are tapping into a new growth area: beer and canned cocktails with little-to-no alcohol that are becoming more popular among health-conscious consumers. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighti

  • Analysis-The 1970s all over again? Stagflation debate splits Wall St

    Phil Orlando has not heard this many people mentioning stagflation since he was a financial journalist in the late 1970s, when oil prices were soaring and inflation stood at more than double its current level. Now the chief equity market strategist at Federated Hermes, Orlando says stagflation is poised to make a comeback and is piling into shares of companies that can thrive during periods of high inflation and slower economic growth. "The surge in inflation is not proving to be transitory like the Fed and Biden administration have been telling us,” he said.

  • Robinhood Sinks Below IPO Price as Revenue Misses Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. tumbled in early trading Wednesday after reporting third-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates as cryptocurrency transactions plunged from the preceding period.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaShares of the brokerage slumped 12% to $34.80 at 9:46 a.m. in New York, below the $38 initi

  • Facebook’s Planning a Major Spending Spree. Nvidia and 8 Other Stocks That Could Benefit.

    The social network plans to spend $29 billion to $34 billion next year as it builds the metaverse and expands its commitment to artificial intelligence and machine learning.

  • Australia core inflation speeds to 6-yr high in Q3, feeds rate fever

    Australian core inflation sped to its fastest annual pace since 2015 in the September quarter as price increases became more broad-based, a major surprise that led markets to wager heavily on earlier hikes in interest rates. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.8% in the third quarter and 3.0% for the year, much as expected. However, the trimmed mean measure of core inflation favoured by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rose 0.7% in the quarter, above forecasts of 0.5%.

  • Value Stocks Misfire as JPMorgan’s Hedge-Fund Clients Trim Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Value investing is losing again -- and hedge funds have less ammo to save it this time round.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOver the past year, the supposedly slam-dunk trade in the economic reopening has followed a simple rule: When yields rise, value wins. That hasn’t worked out this month even as benchmark 10-year Treas

  • Sunak Says U.K. Is Set for Best Economic Growth Since 1973

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said the U.K. is on course to post the fastest growth rate since 1973 this year as he started delivering a budget he said will help the nation bounce back from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaBritain’s economy, which contracted almost 10% last year, is set to grow 6.5% in

  • China Telecom America's operating licence revoked by US FCC, citing national security

    The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday voted to order China Telecom Americas to stop providing telecommunication service in the United States, citing national security concerns. The move, announced at the start of a virtual open meeting, follows the FCC's issuance of a "show cause" order last year to the subsidiary of one of China's largest state-owned firms, and gives the unit 60 days to end its domestic and international service in the US. The order obliged the company to ex

  • Tokyo Stock Exchange to Extend Trading Day by 30 Minutes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange plans to extend the trading day by 30 minutes, the first change to cash equity trading hours in more than a decade. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe market would close at 3:30 p.m. local time if the proposed changes are implemented. The changes are planned at the same time as a large upgrade of i

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Tensions With U.S. Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks mostly Chinese technology firms traded in Hong Kong, slumped 3.2% in its biggest loss si

  • GM Shares Fall as Barra Sees Chip Shortage Lasting Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. said it expects the production-snarling semiconductor shortage to last into next year, a view that weighed on its stock price even after reporting better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe automaker on Wednesday reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 fo

  • China's offshore bonds watchdog promises easier funds transfer for developers to pay their debt after giving them a tongue lashing

    China's overseer of offshore bonds has swung into action, promising easier access to foreign exchange to enable the borrowers of overseas debt to fulfil their obligations, as a string of missed payments turns the final quarter of 2021 into another record period of defaults. In a meeting with several of the biggest offshore bond issuers,the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it would smooth the way to meet borrowers' "reasonable needs" in debt swaps, registering dollar bonds a

  • Brazil Set for Biggest Rate Hike in Two Decades: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaBrazil’s central bank is poised to deliver its biggest interest rate hike in nearly two decades as plans for greater public spending risk jeopardizing efforts to bring inflation down to target.Most

  • Coca-Cola raises profit forecast as strong soda sales counter cost pressures

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, banking on higher prices and demand for its sodas globally to counter rising costs due to supply chain disruptions. While demand is expected to remain strong, Chief Financial Officer John Murphy said Coca-Cola was not immune to cost inflation in 2022 or the business impact of potential new lockdowns in some markets due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. You get more aftershocks, but the consequent aftershocks tend to be smaller than the early ones.

  • Truist sets Q4 dividend at 48 cents per share

    Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE: TFC) has set its fourth-quarter dividend to 48 cents per share. The common stock dividend, which Truist announced today, holds steady compared to the third quarter but is a 7% increase from a year ago. Charlotte-based Truist increased its dividend earlier this year after regulators lifted Covid-related restrictions on capital plans.

  • IMF sees strong foundations for global recovery, big downside risks

    Extraordinary policy measures led by Group of 20 economies and COVID-19 vaccines are underpinning a global economic recovery, but new virus variants, inflation and supply-chain disruptions pose downside risks, the International Monetary Fund said. In a blog published Wednesday, ahead of Friday's meeting of G20 finance and health ministers, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged bold action now to end the pandemic and create space for a more sustainable economy. This month, the IMF trimmed its 2021 global growth forecast to 5.9% https://www.reuters.com/business/imf-cuts-global-growth-outlook-supply-bottlenecks-hobble-pandemic-recovery-2021-10-12 from its 6.0% forecast in July, citing nagging supply chain disruptions and inflation pressures.

  • U.S. business spending on equipment strong; goods trade deficit widens

    New orders for U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in September and shipments surged, pointing to strong business spending on equipment, though stretched supply chains likely hampered overall economic growth in the third quarter. Slower growth expectations were reinforced by other data from the Commerce Department on Wednesday showing the goods trade deficit widening sharply last month, with exports slumping. While wholesale inventories increased, stocks at retailers fell as supply at auto dealerships continued to decrease rapidly amid a global semiconductor shortage.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Makes Offer for Southwest Gas Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Carl Icahn made an unsolicited offer to buy all outstanding shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., extending a corporate fight between the billionaire and U.S. energy company.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaIcahn posted his offer to pay $75 for each outstanding Southwest Gas share Wednesday morning on Twitter, where his bio