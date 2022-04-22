Bank of Canada Leaves Door Open to a 75-Basis-Point Rate Hike

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erik Hertzberg
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tiff Macklem
    Governor of the Bank of Canada

(Bloomberg) -- Governor Tiff Macklem acknowledged there’s potential for even larger increases to borrowing costs as the Bank of Canada aggressively wrestles inflation down from a three decade high.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Macklem and his officials delivered the first 50-basis-point increase in interest rates among Group of Seven nations last week and signaled more hikes to come. This week, annual consumer price gains blew past expectations and spiked to 6.7%

Asked about the possibility of moving by more than half a percentage point at a future decision, Macklem said he was “not going to rule anything out.”

Speaking Thursday from Washington, where he was attending meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, the Canadian central banker reiterated that monetary policy needs to normalize reasonably quickly. “We’re prepared to be as forceful as needed and I’m really going to let those words speak for themselves,” he said.

His comments will fuel speculation the Bank of Canada may unleash a 75-basis-point increase at its next decision on June 1 to keep inflation expectations moored around the bank’s 2% target. A move of that scale hasn’t happened in the northern nation since the late 1990s.

Central bankers around the world, including the Federal Reserve, are signaling that faster and larger increases to interest rates are necessary to quell price pressures.

Chairman Jerome Powell outlined an aggressive approach at the U.S. central bank earlier Thursday, potentially endorsing two or more half 50-basis-point increases starting at the next meeting in May. A regional Fed president signaled Monday that a 75-basis-point hike is also a potential option.

Trading in overnight swaps suggests investors are betting on half-point increases from the Fed in May, June and possibly July. In Canada, expectations for a second 50-basis-point hike were cemented Wednesday, after Statistics Canada reported that inflation climbed even further in March, hitting its highest since the beginning of 1991.

Before Macklem’s comments, markets were pricing in about a one-third chance of a three-quarter-percentage-point move in June. Such a move would bring the benchmark overnight rate to 1.75%, the peak of the last rate-hiking cycle that began in 2017. That would still leave borrowing costs below what the Bank of Canada considers a normal, or non-stimulative level, of between 2% and 3%.

The Bank of Canada governor reiterated that policy normalization doesn’t mean officials are on autopilot. On potential hiking paths, Macklem said a pause is possible as rates gets closer to neutral if higher borrowing costs “begin to bite” and demand slows quickly.

In his meetings with global colleagues this week in Washington, Macklem said he’s seeing a “real determination” to lower inflation.

“We think there’s a real sense that central bankers, they need to deliver on their mandates,” Macklem said, “Getting inflation back to our targets is what we need to do to deliver our mandate and ensure that the confidence people have that we will control inflation is in fact realized.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Toshiba shares jump after Japanese conglomerate opens door to buyout

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Shares of Toshiba Corp jumped nearly 5% in Tokyo trade on Friday, after the embattled Japanese conglomerate said it would solicit deal offers, including on a potential buyout, bolstering hopes of a lucrative exit for its hedge fund investors. Toshiba, which has been locked in a years-long battle with some of its major shareholders over its direction, said on Thursday it had hired Nomura Securities as a financial adviser on strategic alternatives, including a potential privatisation. Toshiba's top shareholder, Effissimo Capital Management, said last month it had agreed to sell its stake to Bain Capital if the U.S. private equity firm launched a tender offer, a move that was seen as potentially putting pressure on Toshiba to revive buyout talks.

  • Malaysia Sovereign Fund Seeking Hedges as Inflation Risks Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund is betting on real assets and health care investments to help cushion it from inflation that’s forcing central banks around the world to raise borrowing costs and eating into longer-term returns.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600

  • Activision (ATVI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Activision's (ATVI) first-quarter 2022 performance is likely to reflect strong demand for its popular game franchises despite intense competition.

  • Roblox Lures Pro Game Developers Who Compete With Coding Kids

    (Bloomberg) -- In the fall of 2018, Mary Rukavina was enjoying her first day of college at the University of Minnesota, where she had enrolled to study biomedical engineering, when she received an intriguing call. RedManta, a video game studio founded that year, offered to pay Rukavina $5,000 a month to make games on Roblox, an online platform that allows people to program their own games and play games created by others.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin

  • Powell Backs Front-Loading Fed Rate Hikes, Says Half-Point on Table

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell blessed a half-point interest-rate hike next month and signaled support for further aggressive tightening to curb inflation by noting that he saw merit in “front-end loading” policy moves.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Bill

  • Is AT&T Stock Back in Action and Worth Buying Now?

    AT&T stock is rallying after better-than-expected earnings. Here are the upside levels to watch now.

  • Fed Chair Powell says a double-sized rate hike is 'on the table' in May, making mortgages, car loans, and credit-card interest even more pricey

    The Fed usually raises rates by 0.25 percentage points at each meeting. With inflation at 41-year highs, officials are picking up the pace.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • 2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy While the Market Is Down

    The Nasdaq Composite index is down about 13.3% year-to-date. You can bet there are several top stocks in that index that are getting unjustifiably punished in this broader market downturn that will go on to deliver great returns over the next five years. It takes a strong business to consistently grow revenue, but an even better one to do that while expanding operating margin.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 215%, According to Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has had a difficult year. Better yet, she has maintained her long-term mindset and doubled-down on her belief in innovation, saying that Ark's portfolio is currently in "deep value" territory. Since its inception in October 2014, the Ark Innovation ETF is up over 180%, easily beating the 123% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • 10 Best Utilities Stocks to Buy for Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best utilities stocks to buy for dividends. If you want to read about some more utility stocks to buy for dividends, go directly to 5 Best Utilities Stocks to Buy for Dividends. The utilities sector is dealing with tough challenges in 2022 as it seeks to boost clean […]

  • Bill Ackman bet $1.1 billion on Netflix months ago and now he’s taking a beating. But the famed investor has doubled down before—and come out ahead

    Streaming service’s stock plunge costs hedge fund manager millions. But it’s not Ackman’s first rodeo.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Again Today

    You can blame Deutsche Bank for that. German megabank Deutsche Bank cut its price target on Nvidia stock by 10.5%, to $255 per share this morning, reports TheFly.com. Nvidia's next earnings release may still be as much as a month away (last year, Nvidia reported first-quarter results on May 26).

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Market

    Warren Buffett is once again demonstrating why he's called the Oracle of Omaha. While the S&P 500 is floundering, shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) have jumped close to 17% year to date. A big part of Berkshire's impressive gain is due to even better performances from individual stocks in its portfolio.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rally to $15 (Or More), Says Roth Capital

    There are few stock segments more polarizing than the ‘pennies.’ These are low-cost equities, typically priced below $5 per share, and they elicit two distinct responses from investors. Some buyers can’t get away from the pennies fast enough; while for others, these shares have a magnetic attraction. And no matter what any particular investor thinks of the pennies, it’s impossible to deny that these stocks present a fascinating picture of advantages and disadvantages. On the plus side of that le

  • 10 Energy Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 energy dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to see some more high yield energy picks, click 5 Energy Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. The short-term energy outlook for April by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) remains uncertain, largely due to the prevalent Russia-Ukraine war. […]