Bank of Canada Leaves Door Open to a 75-Basis-Point Rate Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Governor Tiff Macklem acknowledged there’s potential for even larger increases to borrowing costs as the Bank of Canada aggressively wrestles inflation down from a three decade high.

Macklem and his officials delivered the first 50-basis-point increase in interest rates among Group of Seven nations last week and signaled more hikes to come. This week, annual consumer price gains blew past expectations and spiked to 6.7%

Asked about the possibility of moving by more than half a percentage point at a future decision, Macklem said he was “not going to rule anything out.”

Speaking Thursday from Washington, where he was attending meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, the Canadian central banker reiterated that monetary policy needs to normalize reasonably quickly. “We’re prepared to be as forceful as needed and I’m really going to let those words speak for themselves,” he said.

His comments will fuel speculation the Bank of Canada may unleash a 75-basis-point increase at its next decision on June 1 to keep inflation expectations moored around the bank’s 2% target. A move of that scale hasn’t happened in the northern nation since the late 1990s.

Central bankers around the world, including the Federal Reserve, are signaling that faster and larger increases to interest rates are necessary to quell price pressures.

Chairman Jerome Powell outlined an aggressive approach at the U.S. central bank earlier Thursday, potentially endorsing two or more half 50-basis-point increases starting at the next meeting in May. A regional Fed president signaled Monday that a 75-basis-point hike is also a potential option.

Trading in overnight swaps suggests investors are betting on half-point increases from the Fed in May, June and possibly July. In Canada, expectations for a second 50-basis-point hike were cemented Wednesday, after Statistics Canada reported that inflation climbed even further in March, hitting its highest since the beginning of 1991.

Before Macklem’s comments, markets were pricing in about a one-third chance of a three-quarter-percentage-point move in June. Such a move would bring the benchmark overnight rate to 1.75%, the peak of the last rate-hiking cycle that began in 2017. That would still leave borrowing costs below what the Bank of Canada considers a normal, or non-stimulative level, of between 2% and 3%.

The Bank of Canada governor reiterated that policy normalization doesn’t mean officials are on autopilot. On potential hiking paths, Macklem said a pause is possible as rates gets closer to neutral if higher borrowing costs “begin to bite” and demand slows quickly.

In his meetings with global colleagues this week in Washington, Macklem said he’s seeing a “real determination” to lower inflation.

“We think there’s a real sense that central bankers, they need to deliver on their mandates,” Macklem said, “Getting inflation back to our targets is what we need to do to deliver our mandate and ensure that the confidence people have that we will control inflation is in fact realized.”

