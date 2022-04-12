Bank of Canada Ready to Tighten Like the 1990s: Decision Guide

Erik Hertzberg
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada is poised to become the first in the Group of Seven to hike interest rates by a half-percentage point as it moves more aggressively to wrestle inflation down from a three-decade high.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Governor Tiff Macklem is expected to raise the central bank’s policy rate to 1% on Wednesday, followed by a series of additional hikes that markets are betting will bring it as high as 3% by this time next year. The Bank of Canada is also likely to use the decision, due at 10 a.m. in Ottawa, to effectively stop purchases of government bonds as it begins unwinding its balance sheet.

Those moves represent one of the most forceful tightening campaigns ever by the Bank of Canada, a tacit recognition officials have been too complacent on inflation and need to quickly exit from ultra-loose monetary policy. It will be a major test for an economy with one of the highest debt burdens and most expensive housing markets in the world.

“They’ve been happy to be behind the curve and assume that inflation was going to abate on its own,” Jimmy Jean, chief economist at Desjardins Securities Inc., said by email. “Now they want to get policy back to neutral as fast as possible.”

The challenges are not unlike those at other central banks, including the Federal Reserve, that have pivoted to a more hawkish stance. Chairman Jerome Powell and other U.S. policymakers have put a half-point hike on the table for the Fed’s meeting in May.

Trading in overnight swaps, however, suggests the Bank of Canada will be near the head of the advanced-economy pack in raising rates, buffered in part by surging commodity prices for the resource-rich nation.

Wednesday’s decision will include new quarterly forecasts that illustrate the urgency of Macklem’s pivot. The Bank of Canada -- once again -- will revise its inflation forecasts higher amid stronger and more persistent price pressures, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine only worsening the problem.

In January, the central bank predicted inflation would average 5.1% in the first quarter, before slowing down to 3% by the end of this year. Instead inflation is on track to exceed 6% in March, and remain above 4% through most of 2022 -- well above the Bank of Canada’s 2% target.

Macklem and his officials will probably push out projections for a return to target into 2024.

In a survey of economists by Bloomberg News, 25 of 30 predicted the Bank of Canada will hike by half a percentage point -- the first 50-basis-point increase since 2000. The other five analysts see a 25-basis-point increase. Markets, meanwhile, are signaling a two-thirds chance of an outsized move on Wednesday.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The BoC is set to flex its hawkish talons April 13, raising rates by 50 bps and announcing balance-sheet runoff. A higher inflation outlook, record-low unemployment in March and a likely 50-bps hike from the Federal Reserve in May give the BoC cover to act.”

--Andrew Husby, economist

For the full analysis, click here

The Bank of Canada began its hiking cycle last month, raising the policy rate to 0.5% from the emergency low of 0.25%. Swaps trading suggests it will peak at 3% by this time next year.

The last time the central bank increased rates that much and that fast was in 1997 and 1998, when the Bank of Canada raised its policy rate by 2.75 percentage points over 14 months to stem a slide in the currency. There was also an aggressive hiking cycle in 1994.

What’s unprecedented this time is the effort to dramatically shrink its balance sheet. While the central bank stopped growing its holdings of Canadian government bonds in October, it’s been keeping them at elevated levels by replenishing maturing debt.

Macklem is expected to end this “reinvestment” phase on Wednesday, allowing bonds to roll off the balance sheet as they mature -- a process known as quantitative tightening. Over the next 12 months, about a quarter of the net C$350 billion ($275 billion) in government debt acquired during the pandemic will mature.

The increase in the bond supply resulting from the Bank of Canada’s withdrawal from the market will likely push up yields, and in turn borrowing costs. “Quantitative tightening will contribute to the upward pressure on interest rates,” Benjamin Reitzes, head of Canadian rates and macro strategy at Bank of Montreal, said by email.

Macklem’s challenge will be to bring inflation back under control without overly stunting growth -- or worse triggering a recession -- in Canada’s debt-laden economy.

The central bank appears optimistic it can engineer a soft landing.

In a speech last month, Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki said officials plan to “act forcefully” to quell inflation. She added that households are in better shape today than at the start of the last hiking cycle, which began in 2017 and reached a terminal rate of 1.75%.

Others aren’t so sure the Bank of Canada will wind up hiking as aggressively as markets expect.

“Housing, and a high level of household indebtedness in particular, is the kryptonite” of the economy, Eric Lascelles, chief economist of RBC Global Asset Management Inc., said in a phone interview. “I’d be surprised if we saw policy rates get to 3%,” as anything beyond “would begin to do some serious damage in an high-debt world.”

(Updates with global chart, fresh Bloomberg Economics tout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Update: Macron Says Putin’s Paranoid, Won’t Stop Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said peace talks with Ukraine are stalled and vowed to continue his “military operation” there even as he called the conflict “a tragedy.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Ene

  • OPEC Tells EU That Russia Oil Crisis Is Beyond Its Control

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC’s top diplomat told European Union officials that the current crisis in global oil markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is beyond the group’s control. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over

  • High Prices, Not Virus, Seen Curbing U.S. Summer Driving Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans are expected to drive more this summer than they did last year, even with higher prices limiting some travel.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsU.S. drivers are expected to burn through

  • OPCW says it's monitoring the situation closely in Ukraine

    THE HAGUE (Reuters) -The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is concerned by the recent unconfirmed report of chemical weapons use in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol, an OPCW spokesperson said on Tuesday. "The (...) OPCW is monitoring closely the situation in Ukraine," the spokesperson added. Earlier in the day, a senior U.S. defense official said the United States could not confirm the use of chemical agents in Mariupol, under siege by the Russian army.

  • Is J&J Stock A Buy After Pfizer, Moderna Snag Covid Booster OKs?

    Is Johnson & Johnson stock a buy after U.S. officials authorized second Covid boosters from Pfizer and Moderna? Is JNJ stock a buy right now?

  • Daily Gold News: Tuesday, Apr. 12 – Gold Extends its Short-Term Fluctuations

    Gold is 0.3% higher this morning, as it is still trading above the $1,950 level. What about the other precious metals?

  • U.S. Inflation Quickens to 8.5%, Ratcheting Up Pressure on Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer prices rose in March by the most since late 1981, underscoring the painfully high cost of living and reinforcing pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates even more aggressively.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingUkraine Update

  • U.S. airline demand, costs soaring as earnings kick off

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Major U.S. airlines are enjoying the strongest travel demand in three years, yet investors will focus on how they are mitigating mounting inflationary pressures when they report quarterly earnings starting on Wednesday. After a blip caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant, travel demand has roared back, with some airlines reporting the highest ticket sales in their history. U.S. passenger traffic has been averaging about 89% of the pre-pandemic levels since mid-February, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) data.

  • The 66 Best Gifts for Women to Give Any Time of Year

    No matter who you're shopping for, the best gift to give a woman is a meaningful one. We pulled the best gifts for women all in one place—shop them all now.

  • More Than 20 People Were Injured In A Shooting At A Brooklyn Subway Station During Morning Rush Hour

    Police are searching for the suspect who released a gas canister inside a train car before shooting 10 people. Warning: This story contains graphic images.View Entire Post ›

  • How to Help a Friend In a Mental Health Crisis

    This mental health first aid kit could help you save a life. Our writer discovers how to help prevent suicide, talk to people having panic attacks, and other key strategies of Mental Health First Aid.

  • U.S. Banks’ Pandemic Hot Streak Is Coming to an End

    Analysts expect banks in the S&P 500 to report first-quarter profit of about $28 billion, down 36% from a year ago, as the Ukraine war and inflation unsettle markets.

  • A Spot Bitcoin ETF Still Seems Unlikely

    Several bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds are now trading, with more to come. A spot bitcoin ETF remains elusive. Industry proponents hope that the recent approval of a futures ETF filed under the same law that governs spot bitcoin ETF applications may be a hopeful sign, but the SEC has a laundry list of concerns that still need to be addressed.

  • Hochul says NYC subway shooting suspect still at large

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said Tuesday that the suspect involved in a New York City subway train car shooting remains at large. “This is an active shooter situation,” she said. New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a press conference that a suspect, wearing what appeared to be a gas mask,…

  • Team Biden scrambles to respond to claims of Russia chemical weapon use

    The administration has said Russian chemical weapons use in Ukraine would trigger a ‘proportional’ U.S. response. Its pledge may soon be tested.

  • Big Banks Weigh on U.S. Stocks While Oil Tops $100: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks retreated as a surge in oil above $100 a barrel reignited inflation worries, while big banks dropped ahead of the start of the financial earnings season on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian E

  • Housing keeps getting more expensive. Is there relief in sight?

    The cost of shelter has increased by the largest amount in four decades over the past year, driving overall inflation higher.

  • Is the Market Correction Over?

    All but the Dow Jones Transports, which was the only gainer, closed at or near their intraday lows as selling pressure persisted into the close. All the major equity indexes, except for the Dow Jones Transports, closed lower Monday with negative breadth and up/down volume on the NYSE and Nasdaq. Several negative technical events were registered as the S&P 500 (see above), Nasdaq Composite, Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 closed below support as the DJIA and Value Line Arithmetic Index joined them in closing below their 50-day moving averages.

  • The Top 10 Products To Buy During Ulta Beauty’s Spring Haul Sale

    Right this way for the best of the summer sale.

  • Gas prices: Biden to allow fuel blend with up to 15% ethanol to be sold this summer

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss reports that President Biden will allow fuel blend with up to 15% ethanol to be sold this summer.