Bank of Canada's inflation fight made harder as bond yields fall

FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem walks outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa
Fergal Smith and Steve Scherer
·3 min read

By Fergal Smith and Steve Scherer

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada likely faces a challenge in 2023 convincing markets not to expect a swift reversal in its interest rate hiking campaign, as the recent decline in bond yields already works to lower some domestic borrowing costs.

The central bank sets short-term interest rates but longer-term borrowing costs, such as for businesses and some mortgage rates, are determined by the bond market.

Canadian bond yields, like U.S. bond yields, have tumbled since October as investors anticipate that the tightening cycle is nearing an end and the central bank is poised to shift to cutting rates next year.

Bond yields, along with other measures, such as the strength of the stock market and the currency, help determine financial conditions, or the availability of funding in the economy. If they loosen, it could prevent activity from slowing enough to ease inflation pressures.

"To the extent that the markets start to anticipate the end of central bank hikes, and even the possibility of cuts, it makes the central banker's job that much more difficult," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

"If markets rally too much and are too healthy or too robust, it's going to be tougher to actually squeeze inflation out of the system."

The BoC says that the economy remains overheated despite evidence that tighter monetary policy has helped cool interest rate-sensitive sectors of the economy, such as housing.

Still, it has opened the door to moving to the sidelines at its next policy decision on Jan. 25, after raising rates at a record pace of 400 basis points in nine months to 4.25%, its highest level in nearly 15 years.

In contrast, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it would deliver more hikes next year.

Another hike delivered: https://www.reuters.com/graphics/CANADA-CENBANK/klvygkxnxvg/chart.png

There are no signs yet that the housing market will roar back, but a potential peak in rates could help stabilize activity.

"Demand hasn't changed, people have just been sitting on the sidelines while this transition from ultra-low rates to the new rate equilibrium happens," said James Laird, co-founder of mortgage rate comparison site Ratehub.ca.

Its data shows that the lowest available fixed rate for five-year mortgages, the most common term in Canada, has fallen half a percentage point from its peak in November to roughly 4.70%.

Variable rates have continued to climb.

Money markets are pricing in a high point for the Bank of Canada's policy rate of 4.40% in March, with rates then expected to fall to roughly 3.9% by the end of 2023.

Since October, Canada's 5-year yield has tumbled nearly 100 basis points and the Toronto stock market has rallied 11%.

The Canadian dollar has fallen nearly 7% against its U.S. counterpart since August and even further against some other G10 currencies, in a potential boost for exports.

Inflation eased to 6.9% in October after peaking at 8.1% in June but is likely to be more persistent than previously thought after spreading from goods prices to services and wages, where higher costs can become more entrenched.

Central bankers "should avoid doing anything that fans this market narrative" of rate increases soon reversing, said Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank.

"Otherwise, we could be on an inflation and rates roller-coaster for years to come that is biased toward higher average inflation."

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Steve Scherer in Ottawal; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Historic strike hits UK's National Health Service

    STORY: Nurses with the United Kingdom's treasured National Health Service have begun their first labor strike in the nursing union's 106-year history, underlining the pressures facing one of the world's premiere universal healthcare systems...... and one of several concurrent strikes hitting major British industries.Pat Cullen is the head of the Royal College of Nursing:"Where here because this government has turned its back on nursing and when they’ve turned their back on nursing, they've turned their back on patients and they've turned their back on the NHS.""I would love to say I was in negotiations with the government. They are refusing to negotiate with me. They bring me into a room, they tell me I can talk about anything but pay, they close their books, don’t put an extra brown penny on the table, and they walk away and they turn their back on the profession.”The NHS enjoys an iconic status in the UK, but its hospitals are stretched thin and face massive backlogs, severely worsened by COVID issues. On top of that, the striking nurses say they've suffered a decade of de-facto pay cuts.Inflation in the UK has recently reached over 10% but the government says it can't afford to increase nurse pay by more than 4% or 5%. The union is demanding 19% and says low pay will create more staff shortages, with public health on the line.These strikes, however, won't effect some critical areas like dialysis and intensive care.''I mean, it hasn’t been an easy choice. You enter the nursing profession because you want to help people, care for people while they are unwell.”"We have to acknowledge that we are only here because we have been pushed to this (...) and there will be further strikes, but we have to acknowledge that we aren’t here by choice.''Labor disputes this winter have also crippled the UK's rail industry, its postal service, and airports are bracing for Christmas disruptions.

  • Unilever says litigation with Ben & Jerry's board has 'been resolved'

    LONDON (Reuters) -Unilever said on Thursday that its litigation with the independent board of Ben & Jerry's over the sale of its Israeli ice cream business has "been resolved". Unilever in June sold its Ben & Jerry's ice cream business in Israel and the West Bank to its local licensee, Avi Zinger, for an undisclosed sum. The next month, Ben & Jerry's filed a lawsuit against a Unilever subsidiary to try to block the sale.

  • Colombia Mega-Dam Starts After Years of Delay in Boon to Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- A dam that will provide almost a fifth of Colombia’s electricity needs has finally come online after more than a decade of delays, providing cheap power and a boon for bondholders. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeThis Is the World’s Biggest Stock Winner of 2022 With 1,600% GainThe 225-meter tall Hidroituango dam,

  • Tennessee man charged with stealing nearly $200,000 from church where he worked

    Daniel Meadows was arrested Monday after an investigation into the theft of nearly $200,000 from Long Hollow Church in Hendersonville, Tennessee, authorities said.

  • Exclusive-ChatGPT owner OpenAI projects $1 billion in revenue by 2024 -sources

    ChatGPT, the new chatbot that is the talk of Silicon Valley, can spit out haikus, crack jokes in Italian and may soon be the scourge of teachers everywhere facing fake essays generated by the AI-powered technology. But a question it can't fully answer is this: How will OpenAI make money? The research organization, co-founded by Elon Musk and investor Sam Altman and backed by $1 billion in funding from Microsoft Corp, is expecting its business to surge.

  • Buy These 5 Tech Stocks That Have Lost Half Their Value

    Here's a sneak peek into five tech companies, Shopify (SHOP), Datadog (DDOG), Zscaler (ZS), Cloudflare (NET) and Twilio (TWLO), which hold strong fundamentals to grow in the near term.

  • Shell and Eneco win right to build large Dutch offshore windfarm

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -A joint venture of Shell and Dutch energy company Eneco has won the right to build an offshore wind farm with a capacity of 756 megawatts (MW) in the North Sea, the Dutch government said on Thursday. The wind farm, located around 50 kilometres (31 miles) west off the Dutch coast, is expected to be operational in 2026. The 54 turbines in the offshore windfarm should supply around 3% of the total electricity demand of the Netherlands by 2026, the government said, enough to power around a million households.

  • Analysis-No turning back: Global central banks vow to stay the course on inflation

    Central banks in Europe on Thursday followed the Federal Reserve in slowing the pace of interest rate increases but also offered a similar stark message that financial conditions will continue to tighten even as economic performance deteriorates. Recent months have offered at least initial confidence that the developed world's shared outbreak of inflation, driven by shocks including the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, had peaked and begun to ease. But it hasn't gone away, and policymakers in Frankfurt, London and Washington, responsible for overseeing a large chunk of the world's economy, now face the difficult task of determining just how much further to tighten monetary policy as recession takes hold in the United Kingdom and the euro zone and threatens the United States next year.

  • Mark Hamill calls for donations to 'Army of Drones'

    Actor Mark Hamill discusses working with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a new goal-oriented campaign for Army of Drones. (Dec. 13.)

  • ECB's Lagarde offers back-to-back rate hikes to woo dissenters

    European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde offered fellow policymakers back-to-back interest rate hikes worth 50 basis points each to secure a majority for Thursday's policy decision, four sources told Reuters. The ECB eased the pace of its interest rate hikes on Thursday but stressed significant tightening remained ahead and laid out plans to drain cash from the financial system as part of a dogged fight against runaway inflation. The sources said this was the result of a difficult compromise after Philip Lane's proposal to raise rates by half a percentage point on Thursday met with significant opposition from policymakers insisting on a 75-basis-point increase.

  • Sony plans smartphone sensor factory in Japan - Nikkei

    The company plans to break ground on the plant as soon as 2024, and bring it online in fiscal 2025 at the earliest, the report said, adding the company expects the cost to run into the billions of dollars. Sony did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Japan, which long ago lost its lead on chip manufacturing, particularly advanced semiconductors, is rushing to take advantage after Washington restricted Beijing's access to the technology and asked its allies to do the same.

  • Goldman weighs a 40% cut on investment banker bonuses as Wall Street goes from feast to famine

    As Wall Street goes from feast to famine, Goldman Sachs is reportedly weighing the largest cuts to banker bonuses since the 2008 financial crisis

  • Rising organized retail crime has a few sad side effects, warns one expert

    One expert explains the ugly truth about retail crime.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Have a ‘Solid Understanding' of Investment Strategies. So Why Should I Pay 1% to a Financial Advisor?

    Is it worth paying a financial advisor to manage retirement funds if you are confident in your own financial investment strategies? I feel like I have a solid understanding of long-term investment strategies. And as such, I feel the roughly … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Have a ‘Solid Understanding' of Investment Strategies. So Why Should I Pay 1% to a Financial Advisor? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Binance CEO plays down redemption fears as customers pull money: We can meet ‘100%’ of withdrawals

    Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao on Thursday tried to calm customer concerns about the ability of the world's largest crypto exchange to meet customer redemptions.

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • Where did the money go in FTX crypto collapse?

    The collapse of crypto firm FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest has left many wondering where the money went.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    What to make of the markets today? The CPI numbers came in on Tuesday, and were better than expected; that is, inflation remains high, but the rate of increase appears to be cooling off. The annualized CPI rate for November registered 7.1%, compared to the 7.3% forecast, and markets spiked on the news. And then they slipped back today, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point, as expected, but also signaled it would have to take rates higher through next year. F

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer

    Looking for a large passive income stream? This energy stock provides it without the risks associated with oil prices.

  • Binance Customer Withdrawals Exceed $3 Billion in 24 Hours

    The exchange saw a total net outflow of over $3.6 billion in the past week as crypto firms and users pulled out funds.