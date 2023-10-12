Bank CEO exiting to take helm at Hendrick Automotive

Ally Financial Inc. CEO Jeffrey Brown will be leaving the digital-only bank by the end of January as he transitions to a leadership role at one of the Charlotte area’s largest private companies.

His exit could come earlier than that, the bank said on Wednesday. Brown will join Hendrick Automotive Group, one of the nation’s largest privately held dealership companies, as president on Feb. 1.

Brown said he looks forward to building on the relationship between Ally and Hendrick — a longtime customer of the bank.

