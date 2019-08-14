Is Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

Randy Eslick has been the CEO of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) since 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Randy Eslick's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Bank of Commerce Holdings is worth US$185m, and total annual CEO compensation is US$895k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$440k. We examined companies with market caps from US$100m to US$400m, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$1.2m.

So Randy Eslick is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Bank of Commerce Holdings, below.

Is Bank of Commerce Holdings Growing?

Over the last three years Bank of Commerce Holdings has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 28% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 15% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Bank of Commerce Holdings Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Bank of Commerce Holdings for providing a total return of 59% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Randy Eslick is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! Shareholders may want to check for free if Bank of Commerce Holdings insiders are buying or selling shares.

