Bank of England will have to act to contain inflation - Bailey

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the Central Bank in London
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey sent a fresh signal on Sunday that the British central bank is gearing up to raise interest rates for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus crisis as inflation risks mount.

Bailey said he continued to believe that the recent jump in inflation would be temporary, but that a surge in energy prices would push it higher and make its climb last longer, raising the risk of higher inflation expectations.

"Monetary policy cannot solve supply-side problems - but it will have to act and must do so if we see a risk, particularly to medium-term inflation and to medium-term inflation expectations," Bailey said during an online panel discussion organised by the Group of 30 consultative group.

"And that's why we at the Bank of England have signalled, and this is another such signal, that we will have to act," he said. "But of course that action comes in our monetary policy meetings."

The BoE has forecast that Britain's inflation rate will go over 4%, more than double its target, as the world economy reopens from its COVID-19 lockdowns, causing shortages of supplies and staff, and the price of energy soars.

Investors are speculating that the BoE might become the first of the world's biggest central banks to raise rates, later this year or early in 2022.

Bailey said demand for workers in Britain had been stronger than expected and the number of younger and older workers leaving the labour market had grown.

"I do have concerns about labour supply growth," he said.

But Bailey said he did not believe there was a "general pattern of labour market pressure" as wages climbed strongly in some sectors but less so in others.

He also said there were lessons for governments seeking to prevent future supply chain shocks in the way financial regulators had responded to the shock of the global financial crisis of 2007-09, including regular stress tests.

"I'm not saying we have the magic answer to supply chains across the board, but I think there are lessons that we have learned in terms of resilience that can usefully be adapted and used and translated into some other markets, particularly for instance when I look at energy supply," he said.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • News and analysis for those planning for or living in retirement

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY From MarketWatch: How much will you spend in retirement? 6 things you probably haven’t considered: Retirement is so much more than a lifestyle change. Life may seem different in this phase, as will the expenses that go with it.

  • Week’s Best: Social Security Payments Set to Jump

    The Social Security Administration has approved the largest increase in its cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, since 1982, announcing a 5.9% jump to take effect next year. Michael Shillin of Appleton, Wis., has been barred from the industry by Finra, and has nearly 40 complaints listed in his BrokerCheck record. Morgan Stanley has lured away a seasoned advisory team with around $1 billion in assets under management from Citi Personal Wealth Group.

  • How Is Social Security Tax Calculated?

    The Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance program (OASDI) tax—more commonly called the Social Security tax—is calculated by taking a set percentage of your income from each paycheck. For both 2021 and 2022, the Social Security tax rate for employees and employers is 6.2% of employee compensation, for a total of 12.4%. The combined taxes withheld for Social Security and Medicare are referred to as the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA).

  • Want to Buy Bitcoin? You Don't Have to Spend $57,401 to Invest

    Bitcoin (BTC) is the world's largest -- and most expensive -- cryptocurrency. If you wanted to buy a whole Bitcoin, at time of writing, it would cost $57,401, according to CoinMarketCap data. In fact, you can invest in Bitcoin with less than a dollar.

  • Metal prices surge as energy costs soar

    A key index tracking the prices of industrial metals including aluminium, copper and zinc, has struck record heights as soaring energy prices reduces their production.

  • Latest On Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

    FDA committee looks into the Johnson & Johnson booster shot.

  • As a liberal veteran prepares to depart the NC House, she has advice for both parties

    Rep. Verla Insko hopes the NC legislature’s focus will change (Opinion)

  • Here Are 3 Stocks to Beat Inflation: Chevron, Citigroup, and Newmont

    High-dividend-paying stocks can serve as bond proxies for yield-hungry investors. Even better that there’s a chance for some stock appreciation, too.

  • Mortgage rates top 3% again — and this time they're not likely to go back down

    Forecasts indicate a new jump in rates may be only the start.

  • She turned ADHD into a career: 'Talking about our challenges is very important'

    Meet her now and you might find it hard to believe that, less than 10 years ago, 38 year-old Jessica McCabe was at the end of her rope: divorced, broke, living at home with her mother, with no viable job prospects in sight.

  • Spirit CEO: Covid vaccine mandate is a risk employees have to take

    The head of Spirit AeroSystems Inc. in Wichita reiterated to employees Friday that, barring approved exemption, there was no getting out of being vaccinated against Covid-19. “Yes, there are risks and inconveniences to taking any vaccine, but throughout history people taken risks in times of great struggle to overcome huge obstacles,” CEO Tom Gentile said in an internal company email to all employees obtained by the WBJ. Spirit (NYSE: SPR) earlier this month said it would require vaccination for all U.S. employees due its role as a federal contractor under the mandate by the administration of President Joe Biden that all such contractors have their workforces vaccinated by Dec. 8.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Insiders Are Snapping Up These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The stock market is all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like t

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. Few if any CEOs have generated such high returns as consistently and for as long as Buffett has. Although his total returns have actually lagged well behind the S&P 500 for the past decade, that's really a more recent phenomenon and a result of the pandemic dramatically dragging down his holdings.

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Over the last five years, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price has climbed more than 1,000% and had a market cap of $522 billion at the time this was written. The stellar growth in the gaming and data center segments, along with the prospects for more growth from these two businesses, explains why investors have bid the stock to a high price-to-earnings ratio of 74. For the stock to justify that valuation and reach a $1 trillion market cap, Nvidia must deliver strong growth from its two largest segments.

  • Solana: Buy the Dip

    Decentralized app (dApps) hub Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and its coins have witnessed stellar gains -- up a stunning 9,500% since the beginning of the year. Investors were euphoric about its technological advantage over networks such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as a fast and scalable blockchain that can execute smart contracts. The first catalyst is that Solana has grown rapidly in the span of the past few months.

  • I inherited annuities from my dad — how can I avoid being double taxed?

    Q.: Hi Dan, I am the beneficiary of several nonqualified annuities that my father had. The companies holding these annuities are saying that the cost basis is undetermined. How can I avoid being double taxed on the amount my father paid for these annuities with after tax money?