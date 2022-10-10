Bank of England bolsters plan to calm market turmoil

·2 min read
A view of the Bank of England
A view of the Bank of England

The Bank of England has announced new measures aimed at ensuring an "orderly end" to its emergency bond buying scheme, which it brought in when some pension funds were at risk of collapse.

The Bank says that it will now buy up to £10bn of government bonds on Monday, double the previous limit of £5bn.

So far the Bank has bought only around £5bn bonds under the £65bn programme.

The scheme was introduced after the government's mini-budget sparked turmoil on financial markets.

The Bank reaffirmed that the scheme would end at the end of this week on 14 October.

In the aftermath of the mini-budget, the pound hit a record low and investors had demanded a much higher return for investing in government bonds, causing some to halve in value.

Certain types of funds in the pension industry, which invest in bonds, were forced to start selling, sparking fears of a fresh market downturn.

When the Bank stepped in last month, it said its decision to buy government bonds was driven by concern over "a material risk to UK financial stability."

The government borrows money to fund its spending plans by selling bonds, or "gilts", to investors such as pension funds and big banks on international markets.

But a collapse in the price of those bonds in the aftermath of the mini-budget was forcing some funds to rush to sell bonds further forcing down the price.

If that process had continued, there was a risk that those pension funds could have got to a position where they could not pay their debts.

In its latest statement, the Bank said there had been "substantial progress" in addressing the financial problems facing these funds, which had faced the prospect of having to make forced sales of £50bn of bonds.

The Bank has not bought as many government bonds as it had allowed for under the £65bn programme, and will make available all the unused capacity this week.

It has also announced further assistance for pension funds to help improve their financial position.

Before the mini-budget, the yield on government borrowing over a 30-year period stood at about 3.7%. The yield is effectively the interest rate.

After the mini-budget it jumped to 5.1% until the Bank's intervention pushed the rate back down. However, in recent days it has crept back up again to around 4.4%.

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of England throws long-term lifeline to struggling pension funds - live updates

    Pension crackdown risks sparking wave of bankruptcies The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 both down on open The Dow Jones finished down 2.11pc last Friday at 29,296.79 Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Liz Truss may be winning her gamble on the energy price cap after all Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Rishi Sunak ally Greg Hands to be given key government role

    A prominent backer of Rishi Sunak is set to be handed a key job by Liz Truss in an olive branch to backbench critics who claim she favoured her own supporters in forming her government.

  • Bank of England announces additional support measures as emergency bond-buying plan winds down

    The Bank of England plans three additional measures to support financial markets as its emergency-bond buying operations wind down for Friday.

  • Marketmind: China back for dollar thwack

    The dollar wrecking ball is swinging its way through world markets again, after a solid U.S. jobs report strengthened the view that the Fed will deliver a fourth consecutive 75 basis- point rate hike at its next meeting. Wall Street tanked on Friday and global markets will likely be reeling on Monday. Asian trade could be more volatile than usual as China reopens after the Golden Week holiday.

  • Rupee at new record low on U.S. rate hike jitters, RBI move supports

    The Indian rupee tumbled to a fresh record low against the dollar on Monday after the U.S. jobs report stoked bets of more large Federal Reserve rate hikes, while traders pointed to the Reserve Bank of India's likely intervention to help the local currency recover some losses. "Heading into the week, we expect the dollar index to remain firm...U.S. inflation report due on Thursday and reaffirmation of higher interest rates through Fed minutes and speeches by Fed officials are likely to keep the dollar index well supported," HDFC economists wrote in a note. The rupee is likely to fall to 84-85 to the dollar by March, after hitting 83.50 by December, Garima Kapoor, an economist at Elara, said.

  • Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up

    It's impossible to predict when the market will make a full recovery, but buying quality stocks is still in investors' control.

  • ‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Chip Rules Slam China

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s new restrictions on technology exports to China could undercut the country’s ability to develop wide swaths of its economy, from semiconductors and supercomputers to surveillance systems and advanced weapons. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Tra

  • The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream

    A bear market can be brutal for investors. The more than 20% decline in stock prices has many investment portfolios well off their recent peak. With the bear market taking stock prices down sharply, dividend yields are soaring.

  • Is It Smart to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch

    Bear markets can be discouraging, but these words from Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch can set investors on a path to success.

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Plunged 26.9% in September

    The company's longtime CEO announced his retirement, leading some analysts to contemplate a cut to the 14% dividend.

  • This AI Stock Is Down 93%, Yet It's Partnered With Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Is It a Buy?

    What do Amazon, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet have in common? The company develops ready-made and customizable AI solutions for hundreds of companies across different industries, which can materially accelerate their adoption of advanced technology. Cloud-computing technology is key to businesses that operate online in any capacity, and the three leading providers of cloud services happen to be Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

  • These 4 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade

    Some companies have a knack for enriching their investors. They can grow their earnings and dividends at above-average rates, enabling them to produce prodigious total returns over the long term. For example, a company that can deliver an average annual rate of return of 11.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 31 Dividend Aristocrats

    Buffett has positions in more Dividend Aristocrats than Berkshire Hathaway's regulatory filings reveal.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock's Reverse Split Is a Warning Sign

    Wall Street tends to give stock splits more weight than they should have. Annaly's reverse split, however, might be a genuine warning sign.

  • The Bad Year of Chipmakers AMD, Nvidia and Intel Turns Into a Nightmare

    The year 2022 has been a painful journey for semiconductor manufacturers. Following the example of AMD , Nvidia and Intel , which are the three main players in the sector, 2022 is a year to forget .Their valuations are in recession. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) currently has a market value of $94.4 billion, which is a decrease of at least $83 billion compared to December 31, 2021.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    To achieve that, investors should focus on companies that can potentially grow their annual revenues tenfold -- or at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of at least 26% -- from 2022 to 2032. Rivian is a producer of electric pickups, SUVs, and delivery vans for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon and Ford are its two biggest backers, and it recently partnered with Mercedes-Benz to co-develop electric vans via a new joint venture.

  • 2 Safe Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    They aren't the innovative tech stocks that excite investors, but these two companies are must-owns during a down market.

  • Did Warren Buffett Go Bargain Hunting During the Recent Market Meltdown?

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett's famous advice for investors is to be "fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." Buffett has seemingly walked the walk as well, with his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) having purchased more than $57 billion of equities through the first six months of the year. In a little more than a month, Berkshire will submit its 13F regulatory filing for the public to see what stocks the company bought and sold in the third quarter of the year, which includes the months of July, August, and September.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.